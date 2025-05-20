 Musk's xAI updates Grok chatbot after 'white genocide' comments
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > World > World

print dictionary print

Musk's xAI updates Grok chatbot after 'white genocide' comments

Published: 20 May. 2025, 16:09
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk gestures during a rally on the inauguration day of U.S. President Donald Trump's second Presidential term, inside Capital One, in Washington on Jan. 20. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk gestures during a rally on the inauguration day of U.S. President Donald Trump's second Presidential term, inside Capital One, in Washington on Jan. 20. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

 
Elon Musk's xAI responded to widespread reports that its Grok chatbot made claims about a genocide against white citizens in South Africa, saying there had been an unauthorized change to the artificial intelligence bot. In a post on X on Thursday, xAI said it would update the system to address the problem.
 
Issues of political biases, hate speech and accuracy of AI chatbots have been a concern since at least the launch of OpenAI's ChatGPT in 2022.
 

Related Article

 
xAI said that early on Wednesday the unauthorized change was made to Grok's response software, circumventing the normal review process.
 
"This change, which directed Grok to provide a specific response on a political topic, violated xAI's internal policies and core values," xAI said.
 
Some X users on Wednesday noticed that Grok brought up the topic of "white genocide" in South Africa in unrelated discussions about other matters, sharing screenshots of their exchanges.
 
Critics of a land expropriation policy in South Africa, including white South African-born Musk, have called it racist against whites. The South Africa government says that there is no evidence of persecution and that claims by U.S. President Donald Trump and others of "genocide" are unfounded.
 
In response to the incident this week, xAI said it would openly publish Grok's system prompts on GitHub, where the public can view and provide feedback on every prompt change made to the chatbot.
 
It would put in place a round-the-clock monitoring team to respond to incidents with Grok's answers that are not caught by automated systems, it added. 

Reuters
tags Grok South Africa xAI Elon Musk Genocide

More in World

Honda to scale back on EVs, focus on hybrids

Musk's xAI updates Grok chatbot after 'white genocide' comments

Taiwan's president downplays tariff tensions with the US as 'frictions between friends'

Trump administration requested Boeing 747 from Qatar, CNN reports

'Sesame Street' moves in with Netflix, but will stay on PBS

Related Stories

Judge declines to block Musk and DOGE from accessing federal data or laying off workers

Elon Musk calls Koreans 'Smart people' for owning Tesla stock

Musk gets his Texas wish as SpaceX launch site is approved as new city of Starbase

Tesla scraps plan for plant in India, raising hopes in Korea

Yoon Suk Yeol asks Tesla CEO Elon Musk to invest in Korea
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)