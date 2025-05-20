 Putin says Russia ready to work to end fighting in Ukraine after call with Trump
Putin says Russia ready to work to end fighting in Ukraine after call with Trump

Published: 20 May. 2025, 10:53
Russian President Vladimir Putin holds a meeting of the board of trustees of the "Talent and Success" foundation at the Sirius Federal Territory, in the Krasnodar Region, Russia, on May 19. [EPA/YONHAP]

Moscow is ready to work toward ending the fighting in Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Monday following a two-hour phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump.
 
Putin said that Russia and Ukraine would need to find compromises to suit all parties.
 

Related Article

 
Trump has struggled to end a war that began with Russia’s invasion in February 2022, and that makes these conversations a serious test of his reputation as a dealmaker after having claimed he would quickly settle the conflict once he was back in the White House, if not even before he took office.
  
Trump is hosting a dinner at the White House for the members of the performing arts center’s new board of directors.
 
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a bill signing ceremony of the Take It Down Act at the White House in Washington on May 19. [XINHUA/YONHAP]

Trump fired most of the previous board, appointed allies to replace them and had himself voted in as chairman.
 
He says the Kennedy Center has spent a lot of money and he doesn’t know what it was spent on, but said he’ll take “this revered institution” to “new heights.”
 
“We’re going to turn it around,” Trump said.
 

AP
