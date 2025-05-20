Trump administration requested Boeing 747 from Qatar, CNN reports
Published: 20 May. 2025, 15:34
Qatar's decision to provide a Boeing 747 for U.S. President Donald Trump's use was made in response to a request from the Trump administration, CNN reported Monday, contrary to Trump's claim that it was a "gift" from Qatar.
The Boeing 747 aircraft is intended to serve as a temporary Air Force One.
After Trump took office in January, the U.S. Department of Defense contacted aircraft manufacturer Boeing and was told that it would take about two years to deliver a new aircraft to replace the aging presidential jet, according to CNN.
However, the Trump administration wanted a replacement aircraft much sooner. As a result, the Department of Defense, the Air Force and Steve Witkoff, U.S. special envoy to the Middle East, began exploring alternative options.
In this context, Boeing provided the Trump administration with a list of customers who had aircraft that could temporarily serve as Air Force One, and Qatar was among them.
Accordingly, the U.S. Department of Defense made an offer to purchase the aircraft, and the Qatari side responded that they were willing to transfer it for money.
In contrast, Trump has repeatedly insisted that the aircraft was a "gift" from the Qatari royal family given without compensation.
Trump has stated that the Boeing 747 received from Qatar will be used temporarily as the presidential aircraft and, after his retirement, will be donated to the Trump Presidential Library, adding that he will not use it after leaving office.
White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said on Monday that the aircraft is a “donation to our country,” explaining Qatar’s royal family “has offered to donate this plane to the United States Air Force, where that donation will be accepted according to all legal and ethical obligations.”
Boeing has separately stated that if it receives an order from the U.S. government for two Boeing 747-800 aircraft to be used as the next Air Force One, the earliest delivery would be in 2027.
