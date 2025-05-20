Russian ballet master Yuri Grigorovich dies at 98

Russian ballet maestro Yuri Grigorovich, considered one of the greatest choreographers of the 20th century, has died at the age of 98, the Bolshoi Theatre said on Monday.Grigorovich, artistic director of the Bolshoi Ballet in Moscow from 1964 to 1995, was famed for productions of Spartacus, Ivan the Terrible, Romeo and Juliet and many other ballets.Valery Gergiev, head of the Bolshoi and Mariinsky theatres, told Izvestia newspaper he was "a legendary figure who will continue to command respect and admiration for decades to come".The Bolshoi said in a statement that it would "faithfully cherish his memory and protect his priceless legacy".Grigorovich was born in 1927, a decade after the Bolshevik Revolution, and performed as a soloist with Leningrad's Kirov ballet before becoming a choreographer.During his long tenure at the Bolshoi, it staged frequent international tours and enhanced its reputation as one of the world's great ballet companies. But the 1991 collapse of the Soviet Union brought uncertainty, financial worries, internal rows and a flight of talent abroad.In 1995, Grigorovich resigned after months of conflict with management over performers' contracts, triggering the first dancers' strike at the Bolshoi in its more than 200-year history. As the lights dimmed at the start of a scheduled performance, a dancer stepped through the curtain to tell the stunned audience there would be no show that night.Grigorovich created a new ballet company in Krasnodar, southern Russia, although he eventually returned to the Bolshoi in 2008 to work again as a choreographer and ballet master.He won the highest Russian and Soviet awards, including People's Artist of the USSR and Hero of Socialist Labour.The Bolshoi marked his 90th birthday in 2017 with two months of special performances.By coincidence, his death was announced on the same day as that of one of his favorite dancers, Yuri Vladimirov, who was 83.Reuters