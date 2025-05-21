Assistance for the aging: Samsung, LG to release caregiving robots for 'silver generation'
Published: 21 May. 2025, 07:00
Korea’s tech industry for the "silver generation" is rapidly expanding as companies respond to growing demand for elder care in a super-aged society.
Tech giants like Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics plan to introduce caregiving robots equipped with artificial intelligence by the end of this year, targeting the silver generation — a term used to refer to elderly.
Samsung Electronics aims to release its AI robot Ballie, shaped like a ball with wheels and autonomously roams the home. Users can control it with voice commands without a remote, which makes it easier for older adults unfamiliar with digital devices.
Samsung recently said it will integrate Google’s generative AI Gemini into Ballie.
LG Electronics also plans to unveil its caregiving robot Q9 this year. Unlike Ballie, Q9 moves on two legs with wheels and features a screen that displays facial expressions to enhance emotional interaction.
LG will install software, called Fusion, which combines generative AI based on large language models with individual user data on daily routines. The company designed Q9 to enable natural communication.
Smaller and mid-sized companies are also developing elder-focused robots.
Hyodol, a firm specializing in elder care solutions, created an AI-powered robot also named Hyodol. Designed in the shape of a doll, the robot offers familiarity and comfort to older users.
It cannot move autonomously, but it uses generative AI to engage in conversation and connects with home systems to call emergency services when needed. Local governments in Hwaseong, Yongin, Cheongju and Haenam are already distributing Hyodol to seniors living alone.
Both large and small companies are entering the caregiving robot market because Korea’s demographic structure is changing.
Statistics Korea projects the elderly dependency ratio — the number of older adults per 100 working-age people — will more than double from 25.2 in 2022 to 67 in 2042.
The caregiving workforce, meanwhile, continues to shrink. The Bank of Korea reported in 2024 that the shortfall in care service workers reached 190,000 in 2022 and could rise to 1.55 million by 2042.
The government announced plans to use technologies, such as smart home care systems, and AI robots to manage the increasing demand.
Caregiving robots are gaining traction overseas as well. The New York State Office for the Aging purchased more than 800 units of the caregiving robot ElliQ and distributed them to older adults living alone.
ElliQ helps with everyday needs by reminding users to take medication, connecting them with family members and providing conversation.
Some programs also offer robotic pets resembling dogs or cats to seniors and dementia patients. Research and Markets, a global market research firm, projected that the global caregiving robot market will grow from $1.14 million in 2023 to $56.69 billion by 2030.
Price remains the primary barrier. Samsung’s Ballie is expected to cost several million won, which makes it unaffordable for most older adults living alone.
A survey by the National Health Insurance Service found that 75.7 percent of long-term care facility managers had heard of caregiving robots, but only 3.9 percent had introduced them. Among those who had not, 86.4 percent cited cost as the main reason.
“Public support must accompany the technology if caregiving robots are to reach real users,” an industry official said.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY NA SANG-HYEON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
