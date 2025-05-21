Domino's Pizza to launch new high-protein dough to celebrate 35 years in Korea
Published: 21 May. 2025, 11:39
- SHIN MIN-HEE
Domino's Pizza is riding the slow-aging, healthy-eating trend in Korea with an upgraded high-protein dough to celebrate the pizza brand's 35th year of launching in the Korean market.
As part of the new "Mission H" campaign, the pizza franchise will start using its revamped high-protein dough from Friday.
The new dough has protein equivalent to two eggs, or 13 grams (0.4 ounces) of protein, based on two slices of a large size pizza, according to Domino's Pizza.
The dough is made from seven types of grains that are high in not only protein but also fiber.
The high-protein dough can be applied to any pizza on the menu, both sizes medium and large, with an extra charge of 3,000 won ($2), but Domino's Pizza recommends the Black Tiger Shrimp, Wild Wild West and Potato.
Domino's Pizza will begin TV commercials for Mission H on Friday.
Marking its 35th anniversary of entering Korea, the brand released five classic pizzas made with double crust dough in January, and the Philadelphia Cheese Steak pizza in March — which was selected through a customer survey.
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
