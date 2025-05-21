Fashion brand Hazzys launches online store in multiple languages to target global customers
Published: 21 May. 2025, 13:12
- SHIN MIN-HEE
Casual fashion brand Hazzys launched an online store to appeal to a larger customer base in the international fashion industry, the brand owner LF said Wednesday.
Hazzys initially operated only a Korean website but now offers services in English and Chinese.
The new global site allows customers to buy garments online and offers information on store locations worldwide, announcements regarding flagship stores and an archive for brand campaigns.
Hazzys caters to international markets including China, Vietnam and Taiwan. The brand said it expects to analyze and accumulate customer data and develop brand strategies through the new website.
“With this global site, we’ve been able to communicate with more customers across diverse nations,” Hazzys said in a press release.
During the two-week test run, Hazzys found that the website was accessed from 63 nations and saw new registrations from seven.
Website traffic for the English service was highest in Vietnam, the United States, Indonesia, Russia and India in sequential order. For the Chinese service, it was Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, the United States, Japan and Australia.
“It’s encouraging to see how we’ve seen a high interest from countries that Hazzys has not yet entered,” the brand said.
Hazzys is known for its preppy looks that are based on the British aesthetics and is continuing global expansion. The brand is set to enter the Indian and Middle Eastern markets this year.
