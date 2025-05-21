 Fashion brand Hazzys launches online store in multiple languages to target global customers
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Fashion brand Hazzys launches online store in multiple languages to target global customers

Published: 21 May. 2025, 13:12
Hazzys said May 21 that it now offers online services in English, shown here, and Chinese. [LF]

Hazzys said May 21 that it now offers online services in English, shown here, and Chinese. [LF]

 
Casual fashion brand Hazzys launched an online store to appeal to a larger customer base in the international fashion industry, the brand owner LF said Wednesday.
 
Hazzys initially operated only a Korean website but now offers services in English and Chinese.
 

Related Article

 
The new global site allows customers to buy garments online and offers information on store locations worldwide, announcements regarding flagship stores and an archive for brand campaigns.
 
Looks from Hazzys' 2025 summer collection [LF]

Looks from Hazzys' 2025 summer collection [LF]

 
Hazzys caters to international markets including China, Vietnam and Taiwan. The brand said it expects to analyze and accumulate customer data and develop brand strategies through the new website.
 
“With this global site, we’ve been able to communicate with more customers across diverse nations,” Hazzys said in a press release.  
 
Looks from Hazzys' 2025 summer collection [LF]

Looks from Hazzys' 2025 summer collection [LF]

 
During the two-week test run, Hazzys found that the website was accessed from 63 nations and saw new registrations from seven.  
 
Website traffic for the English service was highest in Vietnam, the United States, Indonesia, Russia and India in sequential order. For the Chinese service, it was Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, the United States, Japan and Australia.
 
“It’s encouraging to see how we’ve seen a high interest from countries that Hazzys has not yet entered,” the brand said.
 
Hazzys is known for its preppy looks that are based on the British aesthetics and is continuing global expansion. The brand is set to enter the Indian and Middle Eastern markets this year.

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
tags lf hazzys website

More in Industry

Fashion brand Hazzys launches online store in multiple languages to target global customers

Domino's Pizza to launch new high-protein dough to celebrate 35 years in Korea

HYBE IM enters MMORPG market with Architect: Land of Exile

Hyundai Motor releases refreshed Grandeur with upgraded standard features

Kospi opens higher on chip, bio gains

Related Stories

LF's Hazzys brand to be sold on Mongolian e-commerce site Shoppy

Presidential office launches new website to communicate with public

Ex-Burberry chief designer named new creative designer for LF Daks

Kia opens revamped global recruitment website to enhance talent hiring efforts

Gyeongju APEC summit's official website goes live
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)