 Gov't to implement additional 28.6 trillion won in policy financing for export firms
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Gov't to implement additional 28.6 trillion won in policy financing for export firms

Published: 21 May. 2025, 10:20
Shipping containers are stacked at Busan Port on April 30. [YONHAP]

Shipping containers are stacked at Busan Port on April 30. [YONHAP]

 
The government said Wednesday it will utilize an additional 28.6 trillion won ($20.5 billion) in emergency liquidity and financial assistance to support domestic export companies affected by U.S. tariff measures.
 
"The imposition of tariffs by the United States and intensifying global competition in high-tech industries have heightened difficulties for Korean companies," the Ministry of Economy and Finance said in a press release.
 

Related Article

 
The ministry said it plans to secure the funding through a recently passed extra budget and other fiscal channels, with the goal of swiftly implementing tailored financial support for affected sectors.
 
The latest support package includes 16.3 trillion won in emergency relief for companies directly impacted by the tariffs, the ministry said.
 
This will encompass low-interest loans and ongoing consulting services to help affected businesses weather the crisis.
 
Additionally, 7.4 trillion won will be allocated to assist exporters exploring new overseas markets.
 
Of that, 4.1 trillion won will be used to offer targeted low-interest loans, including 1 trillion won for export diversification financing and 100 billion won for new market entry funds.
 
Another 4.9 trillion won will be dedicated to facility investments in high-tech industries and the restructuring of key industrial sectors, officials said.
 
Korea has been striving to lower the rates of U.S. President Donald Trump's administration's new duties, including 25 percent "reciprocal" tariffs on Korea, as well as sectoral tariffs that include 25 percent levies on automobiles, steel and aluminum.
 
The Finance Ministry said relevant ministries will closely monitor the implementation of the measures and hold briefings for industry stakeholders, as well as conduct joint promotions with related agencies.
 
Authorities said they will continue to gather feedback from export companies and consider additional support measures as needed.

Yonhap
tags Tariff The United States Korea

More in Industry

Fashion brand Hazzys launches online store in multiple languages to target global customers

Domino's Pizza to launch new high-protein dough to celebrate 35 years in Korea

HYBE IM enters MMORPG market with Architect: Land of Exile

Hyundai Motor releases refreshed Grandeur with upgraded standard features

Kospi opens higher on chip, bio gains

Related Stories

How Korea's 'sensitive country' listing could impact its nuclear research

Korean shipbuilders, USTR to discuss cooperation during APEC trade ministers meeting

U.S.-China tariff agreement sparks cautious optimism for Seoul-Washington talks

U.S. trade representative arrives in Korea for APEC trade ministers' meeting

Foreign affairs adviser to Lee Jae-myung holds anomalous meeting with White House
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)