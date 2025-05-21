HYBE IM enters MMORPG market with Architect: Land of Exile
Published: 21 May. 2025, 11:29
HYBE's gaming subsidiary, HYBE IM, is preparing to jump into the multiplayer online roleplaying game (MMORPG) market for the first time with Architect: Land of Exile.
The new title will be released by the end of the year as the first MMORPG published by HYBE IM, which has been focusing on casual or puzzle games so far.
Developed by Aqua Tree and first showcased at G-Star 2024, Architect immerses players in a post-cataclysmic world where they explore the sealed-off Abandoned Lands following a great disaster known as the Deluge, according to HYBE IM.
Players take on the role of adventurers uncovering the mysteries surrounding the Tower of Giants. The game offers five classes: Warrior, Mage, Battle Priest, Assassin and Hunter. It features a dynamic exploration system utilizing movements such as flying, climbing and swimming.
Combat is characterized by a non-targeting action system, providing a manual control experience reminiscent of action games.
Park Beom-jin, CEO of Aqua Tree and the game's lead developer, previously led projects like Lineage 2: Revolution and Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds.
The official brand site for Architect is now live, offering insights into key characters and the game's universe. HYBE IM plans to roll out a phased launch campaign, including pre-registration events, with detailed schedules and service information to be announced through official channels.
"Architect is a project that encapsulates our vision for next-generation MMORPGs and our technical capabilities,” said HYBE IM. “We aim to establish a strong market presence beyond mere commercial success, meticulously preparing every aspect from testing to pre-registration ahead of the official launch.”
BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
