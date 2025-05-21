Hyundai Motor releases refreshed Grandeur with upgraded standard features

Hyundai Motor said Wednesday it has launched a refreshed version of the Grandeur, its flagship premium sedan, with upgraded standard features and the addition of a new special trim.The newly introduced Honors trim includes many of the popular options from previous versions, including the Hyundai SmartSense II driving assistance system, a premium Bose sound system and exclusive exterior elements previously available only on the premium Calligraphy trim.Hyundai Motor also enhanced the standard specifications across the previous trims. The Exclusive trim now includes a 10.25-inch (26-centimeter) full-touch climate control display and interactive ambient mood lighting."As the Grandeur approaches its 40th anniversary next year, we are grateful for the longstanding support of our customers and will continue striving to deliver outstanding product value," a Hyundai official said.Yonhap