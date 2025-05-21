 Hyundai temporarily suspends production of Ioniq 5 and Kona Electric
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Hyundai temporarily suspends production of Ioniq 5 and Kona Electric

Published: 21 May. 2025, 18:17
A Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV is displayed at Hyundai Motor Group Innovation Center Singapore in Singapore on June 14, 2024. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

A Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV is displayed at Hyundai Motor Group Innovation Center Singapore in Singapore on June 14, 2024. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

 
Hyundai Motor will temporarily suspend production of its electric vehicle models, including the Ioniq 5 and Kona Electric, in response to a continued slump in demand for EVs, industry sources said Tuesday.
 
The automaker decided to halt operations on Line 2 of its Ulsan Plant 1 from May 27 to 30. This production line is responsible for assembling the Ioniq 5 and Kona EV. Despite launching aggressive promotions earlier this month, including discounts of up to 6 million won ($4,322) on the Ioniq 5, Hyundai has seen only sluggish demand and lower-than-expected inventory turnover.
 

Related Article

 
In an effort to maintain factory operations, the company had been running partial production by operating sections of the conveyor belt without vehicles. However, this measure has become unsustainable, the JoongAng Ilbo reported, prompting the company to take the more definitive step of adjusting production. 
 
This marks the latest in a series of production halts at the EV line. Hyundai previously suspended the same line for about five days each in February and April, citing weak global sales in the EV segment.

BY KIM HYO-SEONG [[email protected]]
tags hyundai motor ioniq 5 ev

More in Industry

Hyundai temporarily suspends production of Ioniq 5 and Kona Electric

Mirae reports $288B assets under management globally on strong ETF growth

SK bioscience wins patent dispute against Pfizer over pneumococcal vaccine

Fashion brand Hazzys launches online store in multiple languages to target global customers

Domino's Pizza to launch new high-protein dough to celebrate 35 years in Korea

Related Stories

Intro to India

Hyundai Motor's global all-electric market-share rank slips

Hyundai Motor's Ioniq 5 named UK Car of the Year 2022

[TEST DRIVE] The Ioniq 5 is one smooth operator

Meet Ioniq 5 N, Hyundai's latest EV built for racetracks
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)