Kia, BMW, Hyundai to recall more than 16,000 vehicles for defective components

Kia, BMW Korea and Hyundai Motor will voluntarily recall more than 16,000 vehicles due to manufacturing defects, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said Wednesday.According to the Transport Ministry, a total of 16,577 units across 14 models will be subject to recalls.Kia will recall 12,949 units of two models, including the Seltos, due to a defect in the high-pressure fuel pipe that may lead to fuel leakage and increase the risk of fire.BMW will recall 2,213 units of 11 models, including the 520i, as improperly installed components in the 48V starter-generator may cause battery charging failure. Hyundai will take corrective measures on 1,390 units of its Elec City hydrogen fuel cell buses due to the inadequate design of the hydrogen discharge port cap.Yonhap