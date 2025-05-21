 Mirae reports $288B assets under management globally on strong ETF growth
Published: 21 May. 2025, 16:26 Updated: 21 May. 2025, 18:12
Mirae Asset Group Chairman Park Hyeon-joo and executives pose for a commemorative photo at Mirae Asset ETF Rally 2025 held in the United States in February. [MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS]

Mirae Asset Group Chairman Park Hyeon-joo and executives pose for a commemorative photo at Mirae Asset ETF Rally 2025 held in the United States in February. [MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS]

 
Mirae Asset Global Investments’ total assets under management (AUM) surpassed 400 trillion won ($288 billion), propelled by strong global growth in exchange-traded funds (ETF), the company said Wednesday.
 
The firm reported managing 403 trillion won across 16 regions, including Korea. Of that, 181 trillion won — or 45 percent — came from overseas markets. The milestone comes 22 years after Mirae Asset became the first Korean asset manager to expand abroad, launching its Hong Kong office in 2003.
 

The company averaged 34.4 percent in annual growth over a decade, far outpacing the 17.8 percent growth rate of global ETF managers. Mirae Asset’s AUM accordingly rose from 250 trillion won at the end of 2022 to 305 trillion won in 2023, then to 378 trillion won in 2024.
 
Mirae Asset attributed its inflow boost to the competitiveness of its ETFs — which are investment funds that trade on stock exchanges and aim to track the performance of a specific index, commodity or asset group — as well as its real estate investments.
 
The company currently operates 212 trillion won in ETFs, becoming the world’s 12th largest ETF manager in November 2024.
 
The firm said it was particularly successful in Europe, the world’s second-biggest ETF market after the United States, with annual growth averaging 182 percent.
 
As for domestic asset management, Mirae Asset saw an increase of 20 trillion won in 2025 to reach 222 trillion won, which the firm said was through steady growth across ETFs, retirement funds, OCIO services and real estate funds.
 
The company plans to further accelerate its global AI business to maintain its growth, particularly by strengthening synergy among affiliates including the U.S.-based firm WealthSpot and Australian robo-advisor company Stockspot. Funds use robo-advisors based on AI and algorithms for automated investment management to make services cost- and time-efficient.
 
“Mirae Asset Global Investments leverages the group’s strong global network to carry out worldwide asset allocation and employ a wide range of investment tools,” said Kim Young-hwan, head of innovation and global business at Mirae Asset Global Investments.
 
“We will continue to launch competitive products that drive market innovation and help investors enjoy a more secure retirement.”

BY KIM JU-YEON [[email protected]]
tags Mirae Asset Mirae Asset Global Investments ETF

