Apple to open its AI models to developers, Bloomberg reports

Apple is preparing to allow third-party developers to write software using its artificial intelligence models in a push to boost the creation of new applications, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.The tech major is working on a software development kit and related framework that would allow outsiders to build AI features based on the large language models that the iPhone maker uses for Apple Intelligence, the report said.Apple Intelligence — the company's own set of AI features, including capabilities such as rewriting emails, summarizing notifications and editing photos — was rolled out last year.The company expects to unveil the plan at its Worldwide Developers Conference on June 9, Bloomberg said. Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.Opening up its AI models would let developers integrate the underlying AI technology into specific features or across their full apps, Bloomberg reported.Apple will start by opening up its smaller models that run on its devices, rather than the more advanced cloud-based AI models that require servers, the report added.The move could help Apple, viewed by some analysts as a laggard in AI, compete against rivals, such as Samsung Electronics, that have spruced up their devices with features powered by the likes of Google.It could also boost the appeal of Apple Intelligence among developers and users, after a rollout marked by delays.Developers have so far been able to integrate Apple's AI tech into their applications, but have not been able to use Apple's AI models to develop and power their own AI features.Reuters