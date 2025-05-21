 Korea, France culture ministries agree to collaborate on culture, creative arts
Published: 21 May. 2025, 08:00
A hanbok (traditional Korean attire) fashion show highlighting the “Beauty of Korea” is held during the 25th France-Korea Cultural Award ceremony at the Korean Cultural Center in Paris on Dec. 5, 2024. [NEWS1]

 
Korea and France’s culture ministries signed a letter of intent on Tuesday to build on the 1965 framework agreement for cultural exchange between the two countries, ahead of the 140th anniversary of diplomatic ties in 2026.
 
Under the agreement, the two agencies designated specific areas of cooperation in the sectors of cultural heritage, cultural arts and creative industry, Korea’s Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism said Wednesday.
 

The agreement aims to establish structured cooperation between institutions in the field of cultural and artistic heritage along with the production, performance, exhibition and publicity of such activities.
 
It will also further foster collaborative projects and exchanges in industries such as film, audiovisual content and games, and enhance the protection, preservation, management and accessibility of intangible and natural cultural heritage.
 
It builds on the landmark agreement signed between Korea and France in 1965 that promised cultural and technical cooperation, according to the Culture Ministry. The agreement has seen the two countries co-host a variety of cultural exchange programs and events. This included a period of celebration of cultural exchange between 2015 to 2016 that marked the 130th anniversary of diplomatic relations.
 
Culture Minister Yu In-chon vowed to strengthen the two countries’ relationship while calling France a “steadfast friend” of Korea for 140 years and a “cultural stronghold central to Europe’s art scene.”
 
“K-pop event tickets have sold out immediately upon release, and the Korean drama 'When Life Gives You Tangerines' topped the Netflix chart in France — clear signs of the growing popularity of Korean pop culture and arts there that opens up many opportunities for collaboration,” Yu said.
 
“We plan to launch a wide range of cultural exchange programs that both nations' citizens can truly enjoy to mark the 140th anniversary of diplomatic ties, starting with the signing of this cultural cooperation agreement.”

BY KIM JU-YEON [[email protected]]
