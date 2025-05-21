Korean gov't launching discounts on hotels to encourage domestic travel
Published: 21 May. 2025, 11:15
Travel southward and get a discount on your trip from the government.
The government is rolling out large-scale accommodation discounts for hotels to encourage domestic travel ahead of the summer holiday season, especially to boost travels to regions that have suffered from unexpected disasters during winter.
The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, together with the Korea Tourism Organization, is launching the “2025 Korea Summer Accommodation Sale Festa” (translated) campaign to encourage domestic travel ahead of the summer vacation season and boost the regional economy.
Through the event, the Culture Ministry will distribute a total of 400,000 accommodation discount coupons, including a Special Regional Edition discount in cooperation with 13 metropolitan cities and provinces, the main “Standard Edition” for accommodations outside the Seoul metropolitan area in general and a “Special Disaster Area Edition” for 10 areas affected by wildfires in North Gyeongsang and the Dec. 29 plane crash that took place in Muan International Airport.
The Special Regional Edition will start first with coupons issued from May 28 to May 30. Those who book accommodation packages priced at 70,000 won ($50.50) or more in Gangwon, South Gyeongsang, North Gyeongsang, Gwangju, Daegu, Daejeon, Busan, Ulsan, South Jeolla, North Jeolla, Jeju, South Chungcheong and North Chungcheong can receive a 50,000-won discount.
The Standard Edition discount will be issued from June 2 to July 17. Bookings of 70,000 won or more will receive a 30,000-won discount, while bookings between 20,000 won and under 70,000 won will receive a 20,000-won discount.
The Special Disaster Area Edition discount will last from June 18 to July 17, available in 10 regions — Sancheong, Hadong, Andong, Yeongdeok, Yeongyang, Uiseong, Cheongsong, Ulju, Muan and Gwangju — to help revitalize local economies and domestic consumption. For these areas, 100,000 coupons will be issued. Bookings over 70,000 won will receive a 50,000-won discount and those under 70,000 won will receive a 30,000-won discount.
Coupons will be available on a first-come, first-served basis starting at 10 a.m. on May 28, through online travel agencies, with a limit of one coupon per person. Once all coupons are claimed, distribution will end.
After receiving a coupon, users must complete the booking and payment within the validity period — 10 a.m. to 7 a.m. the following day. If the coupon is not used during that time due to cancellation or any other reason, it will be automatically voided. Users who did not use their coupon can receive a new one starting 10 a.m. the next day.
Each coupon has a different usage period. The Special Regional Edition and Standard Edition coupons can be used for stays between June 5 and July 17. The Special Disaster Area Edition coupons are valid for stays from June 18 to July 31.
Eligible accommodations include hotels, condos, resorts and pensions in Korea. Hourly bookings and unregistered properties are excluded from the discount.
Those who participated in the previous event held between February and March may join again. However, if a person uses a Special Regional Edition coupon in this round, they cannot receive coupons for the Standard Edition or Special Disaster Area Edition.
For more details, visit the official website of the event or call the center on 1670-3980.
“This Accommodation Festa not only aims to ease the cost burden of travel for citizens, but also encourages visits to regions struggling from wildfires and the plane crash,” said Kim Geun-ho, director general of the Tourism Industry Policy Bureau at the Culture Ministry.
BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
