 Epic Games' Fortnite returns to Apple's U.S. App Store after nearly 5-year absence
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Culture > Games & Webtoons

print dictionary print

Epic Games' Fortnite returns to Apple's U.S. App Store after nearly 5-year absence

Published: 21 May. 2025, 15:41
HYBE collaborated with online video game Fortnite to create a choreography video of boy band BTS's hit English single ″Dynamite″ [FORTNITE]

HYBE collaborated with online video game Fortnite to create a choreography video of boy band BTS's hit English single ″Dynamite″ [FORTNITE]

 
Fortnite, Epic Games' wildly popular multiplayer shooter game, is available again on Apple's App Store in the U.S. from Tuesday, capping a ban of nearly five years and marking a major win for the video game company. 
 
Epic Games, a U.S.-based studio backed by China's Tencent, has been locked in a legal battle with Apple since 2020. Epic Games alleged the iPhone maker's practice of charging a commission of up to 30 percent on in-app payments violated U.S. antitrust rules. 
 

Related Article

Fortnite's return to Apple's iOS systems in the U.S. follows an April 30 ruling by a federal judge saying that Apple violated a U.S. court order that required the company to allow greater competition for app downloads and payment methods in its App Store.
 
The ruling also said that Apple had failed to comply with the judge's prior injunction order and would be referred to federal prosecutors for a criminal contempt investigation. Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on Fortnite's return to its App Store. Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney posted, “we back fam” on social media platform X.
 
Launched in 2017, Fortnite became an instant hit, drawing millions of players around the world thanks to its last-player-standing, battle royale format. At the time of the ban, Epic had 116 million users just on Apple's platform. 
 
“For Epic Games this was a hard fought win that carried a very steep price and may be too late to boost its Fortnite game that is now past its prime,” said Gil Luria, analyst at D.A. Davidson. “For Apple this is another crack in the armor that the services business relies on — the funneling of payments through Apple in order to charge developers for every transaction.”
 
Michael Ashley Schulman, chief investment officer at Running Point Capital Advisors, said this opened the door for subscription apps like Spotify and Netflix to claw back margin and for independent studios to monetize without having to pay Apple an extra commission, potentially reshaping iOS economics over the next 12-18 months. Apple and Alphabet's Google had banned Fortnite from their stores in 2020 over a tussle about in-app payment guidelines. The game had already returned to Google's Android devices worldwide and iPhones in the EU last year.
 
The game title was also available on the Epic Games Store and AltStore in the European Union, Fortnite said on X on Tuesday.

Reuters
tags Fortnite Epic Games

More in Games & Webtoons

Epic Games' Fortnite returns to Apple's U.S. App Store after nearly 5-year absence

HYBE IM enters MMORPG market with Architect: Land of Exile

How desperation drove Piccoma's CEO to propel the webtoon app to No. 1 in Japan

NCsoft's Guild Wars franchise posts impressive sales as it hits 20 years

Nexon leads as Korean game developers show diverging fortunes in Q1

Related Stories

Epic Games files antitrust suit against Samsung and Google

Gamers shift to mobile and console, leaving PC gaming behind: Survey

Continental sport returns to Hangzhou as Asian Para Games begins Sunday

Kakao Games' first quarter profit tumbles 85 percent due to one-off factor

Kakao Games denies copying NCSoft's Lineage 2M in latest game
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)