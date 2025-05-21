Korean designers head to Florence for world's largest menswear trade show

Footballer Jeong Woo-yeong engaged to Yeon-ji, daughter of actor Lee Kwang-gi

'It's unlikely that domestic growth will rebound': K-fashion brands increasingly fleeing overseas

Fashion brand Hazzys launches online store in multiple languages to target global customers

Hosiery for your head? Not a stretch for hat brand ATiiSSU

Related Stories

'Boring city' no longer: Why Daejeon hotel bookings are up 190%

SSG Landers' Choi Jeong becomes first player to reach 500 home runs in KBO

The beauty of doing nothing: Space-out Competition — in pictures

Court rules in favor of the New York Times over texts between an EU chief and a pharma boss

Asian Games gold winner Cha Jun-hwan joins new Seoul-backed figure skating team