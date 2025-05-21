BTS's J-Hope becomes 1st K-pop male solo artist to grace Billboard magazine's front cover since Psy
Published: 21 May. 2025, 09:03 Updated: 21 May. 2025, 09:54
- YOON SO-YEON
J-Hope of BTS hit the front cover of Billboard for the U.S. music magazine's May issue, becoming the first K-pop male solo artist to achieve the feat since Psy in 2012.
"With his groundbreaking solo tour and new singles, the artist is forging a deeper connection with fans, expanding his own path beyond BTS and looking toward even bigger milestones ahead," read the article by Billboard posted on Tuesday, penned by Billboard Korea.
"Now — as ARMY around the world anticipate the group’s remaining members completing Korea’s mandatory military service and BTS reuniting in June, with group activities on hold until 2026 — the charismatic 31-year-old is distinguishing himself further, carving out a bold solo identity that showcases a versatility and creative range that extend far beyond his BTS persona," it said.
ARMY is the name of BTS's dedicated fan club. J-Hope finished his own military service last year and awaits bandmates Jungkook, V, Jimin, RM and Suga to finish theirs next month.
As a septet, BTS has made the cover of Billboard magazine twice before — the special 2018 edition and the August edition of 2021. Fronting the magazine solo carries another meaning for the singer, especially regarding his childhood, according to the interview.
"Just as I drew inspiration from the artists I admired growing up, shaping my own music through their influence, I’d be honored if my work could inspire others and pass on that same positive energy — that would mean the world to me," the singer said. "Above all, I hope to continue growing into an artist who brings light and encouragement to others wherever I go."
J-Hope is currently on his solo tour "Hope on the Stage" that began in February in Seoul. The BTS rapper filled the BMO Stadium in the United States in April, becoming the first Korean solo artist to book the venue.
He will continue the tour with two concerts in Taiwan on Saturday and Sunday, followed by performances in Japan on May 31 and June 1 and hold two finale concerts in Goyang, Gyeonggi, on June 13 and 14.
