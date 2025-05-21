 ILLIT to release 3rd EP 'Bomb' in June
ILLIT to release 3rd EP 'Bomb' in June

Published: 21 May. 2025, 09:13
Girl group ILLIT [BELIFT LAB]

Girl group ILLIT will release its third EP "bomb" on June 16, the group's agency Belift Lab said Wednesday.
 
The new album will be yet another chapter of ILLIT's growth as the members get to expand their world through new experiences in the world and other people.
 

The girl group will flaunt a "quirky yet confident" side of the members that will let the teenage audience identify themselves deeper with the music, according to Belift Lab.
 
ILLIT will release a highlights medley on Thursday before releasing concept photos afterward, contrary to the usual K-pop convention of photo first, music second.
 
A "mystery" promo event will take place on June 5, according to the agency.
 
ILLIT is set to perform at the Rock In Japan Festival 2025 in September, one of Japan’s largest rock festivals in terms of attendance.
 
ILLIT will hold its fan concerts in Japan titled “Glitter Day,” at Yokohama on Aug. 10 and 11 and Osaka on Sept. 3 and 4. Fan concerts are a mix of meet and greet and a concert, where the artists put on performances but also hold long talks with the audience.
 
The "Glitter Day" Seoul events will take place at the Olympic Hall in southern Seoul on June 7 and 8.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
