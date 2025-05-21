'Mission: Jin-Possible' brings together BTS member, Tom Cruise
Published: 21 May. 2025, 18:53
- SHIN MIN-HEE
Two stars have collided: BTS Jin and actor Tom Cruise have met for the first time.
The 62-year-old Hollywood actor made an appearance on Jin’s web variety show “Run Jin,” posted to the band’s official YouTube channel on Tuesday. The episode is called “Mission: Jin-Possible.”
Jin is shown asking Cruise, “Do you know BTS?” to which Cruise immediately replies with a smile, “Yes,” and, “I know BTS. We all know BTS.”
In the 30-minute episode, the two stars engage in a conversation via a brief talk show, where they talk about Cruise’s latest film, “Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning.”
“You’ve done such amazing things, and I have so much respect for you,” Jin tells Cruise.
The singer later asks the actor how he and the film’s crew established trust after working together for such a long time.
“I also have a thing where it’s never just ‘my’ movie, it’s ‘our’ movie,” Cruise said. “Just like it’s your band, or it’s your group. So, I treat them always with respect.”
After Jin and Cruise say their goodbyes, Jin is shown in the latter part of the video taking part in numerous missions, including dart-throwing, going through a maze and solving puzzles.
