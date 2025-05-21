 Rookie girl group Smorz debuts Monday with first EP "Always Some More"
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

Rookie girl group Smorz debuts Monday with first EP "Always Some More"

Published: 21 May. 2025, 18:01
Girl group Smorz [ECHO ENTERTAINMENT]

Girl group Smorz [ECHO ENTERTAINMENT]

 
Rookie girl group Smorz, under Echo Entertainment, debuted on Monday with the release of their first EP "Always Some More."
 
Smorz is a six-member group, including Charlott, Lika, Hira, Zellda, Vicki and Ginni. One of the members, Jinny, drew attention for her appearance on the Mnet survival program "Girls Planet 999" (2021).
 

Related Article

The album features four tracks — lead track "I want you to," "Love Drive," "Bleeding heart," and "My only love" — centered around dance pop and R&B sounds.
 
"This album is not simply a debut but the first statement that reveals the identity of the group SMORZ," said Echo Entertainment. "Please pay attention to how these girls, full of limitless potential and possibilities, will grow."
 


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY PARK SI-HYUN [[email protected]]
tags Smorz Echo Entertainment

More in K-pop

Rookie girl group Smorz debuts Monday with first EP "Always Some More"

ILLIT to release 3rd EP 'Bomb' in June

BTS's J-Hope becomes 1st K-pop male solo artist to grace Billboard magazine's front cover since Psy

Movie of Infinite's 'Limited Edition' tour hits theaters June 11

China hasn't held a K-pop concert in 9 years. Is that about to change?

Related Stories

BTS's Jin to hold EP release event in Seoul's Seongsu-dong area

The K-pop industry bids a fond farewell to Gangnam

K-pop's biggest agencies see rise in profits despite pandemic

These Kakao-backed K-pop acts are ready to shake up 2025

JYP acquires stake in SM's IT subsidiary
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)