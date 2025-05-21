Rookie girl group Smorz debuts Monday with first EP "Always Some More"
Published: 21 May. 2025, 18:01
Rookie girl group Smorz, under Echo Entertainment, debuted on Monday with the release of their first EP "Always Some More."
Smorz is a six-member group, including Charlott, Lika, Hira, Zellda, Vicki and Ginni. One of the members, Jinny, drew attention for her appearance on the Mnet survival program "Girls Planet 999" (2021).
The album features four tracks — lead track "I want you to," "Love Drive," "Bleeding heart," and "My only love" — centered around dance pop and R&B sounds.
"This album is not simply a debut but the first statement that reveals the identity of the group SMORZ," said Echo Entertainment. "Please pay attention to how these girls, full of limitless potential and possibilities, will grow."
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY PARK SI-HYUN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)