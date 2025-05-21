Tom Cruise film 'Mission: Impossible: The Final Reckoning' hits 1 million viewers in 5 days

"Mission: Impossible: The Final Reckoning" has drawn over 1 million moviegoers within five days of its release, its local distributor Lotte Entertainment said Wednesday.The eighth installment of Tom Cruise's popular action franchise opened in local theaters Saturday, dominating the local box office and setting this year's record for opening day attendance with 423,945 admissions.The film surpassed the 1 million admissions mark three days earlier than "Yadang: The Snitch," the most popular Korean movie of the year so far.In a video message shared by the distributor, stars Simon Pegg and Greg Tarzan Davis thanked Korean fans for their love and support.Yonhap