 Pinkfong to celebrate 10 years with 'Baby Shark' musical
Published: 21 May. 2025, 15:49
Poster for The Pinkfong Company's upcoming musical, titled "Baby Shark's Sparkliest Party Ever" [THE PINKFONG COMPANY]

The Pinkfong Company is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a new live musical, with shows set to be held from July 4 to Aug. 3.
 
Titled “Baby Shark's Sparkliest Party Ever,” the show will take place at the Yonsei University Centennial Hall in Seodaemun District, western Seoul.
 

The musical follows a mermaid who must solve riddles and go on a journey to plan a party for Baby Shark.
 
Tickets went on sale starting Wednesday on Interpark Ticket, Ticketlink and Naver.
 
For the past decade, The Pinkfong Company has released over 7,000 pieces of content in 25 languages, catering to 244 regions. In 2017, it launched its first musical, “Pinkfong Baby Shark Live Musical.”
 
The company is best known as the creator of the beloved children’s song “Baby Shark” (2016).
 
Since beginning to export kids’ musicals in 2018, the company has seen sold-out shows of over 270,000 tickets and has toured Korea, the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, Singapore and Kuwait. This year, The Pinkfong Company entered the Middle Eastern market, including Qatar and Dubai.

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
