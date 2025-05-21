As overseas voting starts in the U.S., diaspora hopes for end to political instability
Published: 21 May. 2025, 12:37
ANNANDALE, Virginia — From early morning on Tuesday in suburban Virginia, Korean voters lined up at the Korean Community Center with one mission in mind: to choose their next president.
The early election was called after former President Yoon Suk Yeol was impeached. Voters expressed a common desire to see an end to the political instability that followed his ouster.
“I’ve never looked forward to voting this much,” said Song Jung-ho, a voter in their 50s who arrived first at the polling station. “I dropped off my kid at school and came straight here.”
Song said that many, particularly those with moderate political beliefs, are increasingly demanding that the political culture itself be fixed.
“The impeachment has left many people worried that Korean politics could be heading in the wrong direction,” Song said.
Kim Hyun-jin, a 20-something, stopped to vote on the way to work. Kim said their U.S. coworkers followed news of Korea’s martial law declaration and impeachment proceedings closely.
“That made me feel I had to cast my vote, even from the United States,” Kim said. “Honestly, I felt embarrassed when they asked about Korea’s political situation. But now I feel proud that I can show them how we choose a new president through democratic means.”
Hwang Sung-hee, a former high school social studies teacher in Korea who immigrated to the United States, reflected on teaching students the Constitution.
“I used to put Article 1 of the Constitution to music and sing it with my students: ‘The Republic of Korea is a democratic republic. Sovereignty belongs to the people, and all power comes from the people,’” Hwang said. “I hope this election reminds my now-grown students of what voting means.”
Some voters made long trips to participate. Sung Jin-ok, in her 40s, drove over four hours from Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, the day before with her husband to vote.
“My mom gets angry every time she watches the news about Korean politics,” she said. “My kids started asking why. I brought them — who are Korean but never paid attention to the country beyond K-pop — here to Virginia, the nearest [polling station], to help them understand the meaning of voting.”
Still, the Korean community in the United States says many have grown weary of Korean politics.
“I’m only here because my mom insisted I bring her,” said a voter in their 20s who declined to be named. “Young people like me don’t care much about Korean politics anymore.”
The voter added, “When I see how political disagreements lead to fights between parents and kids, I start to wonder whether politics is making life harder instead of better.”
Observers from the liberal Democratic Party of Korea and the conservative People Power Party were stationed at the polling site.
One observer noted that political polarization has intensified in both Korea and the United States.
“It’s become an unspoken rule not to share your political views in public,” they said. “It’s painful to see the Korean community overseas becoming more divided over issues back home when we should be standing together.”
Overseas voting in the presidential election began at 8 a.m. on May 20 and runs until 5 p.m. on May 25 at 223 polling stations in 118 countries. A total of 258,254 Koreans abroad are registered to vote, a 14.2 percent increase from the 2022 election, but down 12.3 percent from 2017.
The United States has the largest overseas electorate with 53,377 registered voters. The Korean Embassy and nine consulates established 37 polling stations across the country.
Cho Hyun-dong, Korea’s ambassador to the United States, voted with his spouse in Virginia.
“Overseas voting is a crucial channel for our diaspora to make their voices heard in government policy,” he said. “I hope every registered voter takes part.”
Asked about the outlook for Korea-U.S. relations after the election, Cho said, “The alliance with the United States is central to our diplomacy, security and economy. I’m confident it will remain strong and grow even further under the next administration.”
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY KANG TAE-HWA [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)