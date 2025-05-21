DP's Lee announces animal welfare policy, pledges to implement standardized veterinary costs
Published: 21 May. 2025, 18:19
Lee Jae-myung, the presidential candidate of the liberal Democratic Party, said animals were a "part of nature that lives with us" as he announced on Wednesday a comprehensive animal welfare policy, vowing to push for the enactment of a “Basic Animal Welfare Act” and the creation of a national institute for animal welfare.
“Our policy framework must shift from protection to welfare,” Lee wrote on his Facebook. “Animals should no longer be seen merely as subjects of protection but as beings whose health, nutrition, safety and natural behavior must be respected throughout their lives.”
Lee promised to ease the financial burden of pet ownership. Noting that veterinary bills account for 40 percent of average monthly pet care expenses, he said he would implement a standardized pricing system and formalize standard medical procedures to reduce costs.
He also pledged to improve pet registration rates and infrastructure to boost pet insurance program participation.
“We will expand VAT exemptions on veterinary services,” he said.
To prevent animal abuse and abandonment, Lee proposed a ban on pet ownership for individuals found guilty of animal abuse. He also promised stricter regulations on illegal breeding facilities and unregistered shelters.
Beyond pets, Lee vowed to promote welfare for farm animals, zoo animals, animals used in experiments and those involved in volunteer or leisure activities.
He said the government would expand support for animal welfare-certified farms and provide direct payments to those who follow welfare guidelines.
Zoos and aquariums would be required to improve their habitats based on the natural behaviors of the animals they house. Public zoos would strengthen their educational and wildlife protection functions.
Lee also called for legislation to promote alternatives to animal testing.
“We’ll introduce a law to encourage alternatives to animal testing and reduce the sacrifice of lab animals,” he said.
Responding to criticism from the veterinary community over the proposed standard pricing system, Lee acknowledged their concerns.
“Pet owners strongly desire this system, but it’s not easy for the government to enforce it outright,” he said. “We will begin with administrative guidance and later consider incorporating pet medical care into the general insurance framework.”
He emphasized that the proposal does not imply that public funds will be used for pet treatments.
“We want to design a cost-sharing model among people in similar circumstances to foster a culture that respects life,” Lee said.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY LEE HAY-JUNE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)