Noise from upstairs...

With less than two weeks remaining until the presidential election, People Power Party candidate Kim Moon-soo is struggling to close the gap with Democratic Party frontrunner Lee Jae-myung. For Kim, expanding support among moderate voters is critical. However, former President Yoon Suk Yeol — whose impeachment led to the early election — is hindering that effort by attending a screening of a film promoting baseless election fraud conspiracies. Allegations involving former first lady Kim Keon Hee’s luxury handbag add to the campaign’s challenges. [PARK YONG-SEOK]