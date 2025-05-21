 Noise from upstairs...
Published: 21 May. 2025, 20:00
 
With less than two weeks remaining until the presidential election, People Power Party candidate Kim Moon-soo is struggling to close the gap with Democratic Party frontrunner Lee Jae-myung. For Kim, expanding support among moderate voters is critical. However, former President Yoon Suk Yeol — whose impeachment led to the early election — is hindering that effort by attending a screening of a film promoting baseless election fraud conspiracies. Allegations involving former first lady Kim Keon Hee’s luxury handbag add to the campaign’s challenges. [PARK YONG-SEOK]
