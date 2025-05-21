 Korea, U.S. discuss expanding military maintenance cooperation to aircraft, tanks
Korea JoongAng Daily



Published: 21 May. 2025, 15:39
Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) Minister Seok Jong-gun, left, shakes hands with V. Adm. James Downey, head of the U.S. Naval Sea Systems Command, during Seok's two-day visit to the United States from May 20. [YONHAP]

Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) Minister Seok Jong-gun, left, shakes hands with V. Adm. James Downey, head of the U.S. Naval Sea Systems Command, during Seok's two-day visit to the United States from May 20. [YONHAP]

 
Senior Korean and U.S. defense officials met this week to discuss efforts to expand cooperation in maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) projects of military equipment to aircraft and tanks, Seoul's defense procurement agency said Wednesday.
 
Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) Minister Seok Jong-gun held talks with Vic Ramdass, acting U.S. assistant secretary of defense for industrial base policy, in Washington on Monday on ways to strengthen the allies' cooperation on MRO projects, which have recently been focused on naval ships.
 



“They exchanged opinions on measures to expand the scope of MRO cooperation to onboard equipment and key components of various platforms, such as aircraft and tanks, and agreed to consider pushing for a pilot project,” DAPA said in a release.
 
A DAPA official said U.S. military assets in Korea, such as F-16 fighter jets, have undergone maintenance in the country, noting that talks are taking place for Seoul to possibly handle MRO projects for U.S. equipment in other locations.
 
Seok also met U.S. Navy Secretary Brett Seidle during his two-day trip through Tuesday, and asked for his interest in easing a U.S. law that restricts U.S. naval ships from being built outside the country, according to DAPA.
 
He also held talks with V. Adm. James Downey, head of the U.S. Naval Sea Systems Command that oversees naval ship acquisition and maintenance, on ways to strengthen cooperation in MRO projects.

Yonhap


