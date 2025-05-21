 Korea, U.S. kick off new round of trade talks in Washington
Korea, U.S. kick off new round of trade talks in Washington

Published: 21 May. 2025, 09:07
Industry Minister Ahn Duk-geun, second from right, holding tariff discussions with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer at the International Convention Center on Jeju Island on May 16. [MINISTRY OF TRADE, INDUSTRY AND ENERGY]

Korea and the United States began a new round of working-level talks over U.S. reciprocal tariffs and other economic and trade issues in Washington on Tuesday, as Seoul is seeking to minimize the impact of new levies rolled out by President Donald Trump's administration.
 
Chang Sung-gil, director-general for trade policy at the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy, is leading the Korean delegation to engage in the second round of "technical discussions" with officials from the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR). The talks are set to conclude on Thursday.
 

The two sides are expected to have their discussions focus on six areas — balanced trade, nontariff measures, economic security, digital trade, the country of origin issue and commercial considerations as agreed on during a ministerial meeting on Korea's Jeju Island on Friday.
 
Seoul has been striving to minimize the rates of the Trump administration's new duties, including 25 percent "reciprocal" tariffs on Korea as well as sectoral tariffs that include 25 percent levies on automobiles, steel and aluminum.
 
Korean officials are expected to make the case for reduced tariff rates or exemptions by highlighting the Asian country's intent to expand imports of U.S. goods as well as the importance of strategic cooperation in the shipbuilding industry.
 
The Trump administration has been seeking to rebuild the U.S.'s shipbuilding sector in cooperation with allies and partners, as China is known to have over 230 times the shipbuilding capacity of the United States — a gap that has gained urgency amid intensifying rivalry between the two superpowers.
 
U.S. President Donald Trump holds the 2025 National Trade Estimate Report on Foreign Trade Barriers by the Office of the United States Trade Representative during an event to announce new tariffs at the White House in Washington on April 2.

The U.S. side is expected to demand that Korea lower nontariff barriers.
 
In a March report on foreign trade barriers, the USTR touched on a raft of Korea's nontariff issues, including its import ban on American beef from cattle aged 30 months or older, Korea's "offset" defense trade policy, emission-related regulations on imported cars and pricing policies for pharmaceuticals.
 
The report also raised concerns with Korea's consideration of rules to regulate dominant digital service platforms, which are aimed at ensuring fair competition.
 
Seoul has proposed crafting a "July package" agreement before July 8 when Trump's 90-day suspension of reciprocal tariffs ends. Its officials have said Korea will engage in the trade talks in a measured manner "without haste" as the country is set to pick a new president in the June 3 presidential election.
 
The two sides held the first round of technical discussions in Washington on April 30 and May 1, where they outlined the broad contours of the talks.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
Yonhap
tags Trade The United States Korea

