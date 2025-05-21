 Oman's embassy in Seoul commemorates diplomatic ties with Korea at tree planting event
Oman's embassy in Seoul commemorates diplomatic ties with Korea at tree planting event

Published: 21 May. 2025, 15:19
Omani Ambassador to Korea Zakaria bin Hamad Hilal Al Saad, right, and Director of Seoul Botanic Garden Park Soo-mi pose for a photo at a ceremonial tree planting event organized by the embassy at the Seoul Botanical Garden in Gangseo District, western Seoul, on May 19. [EMBASSY OF OMAN IN KOREA]

Oman’s Embassy in Seoul held a ceremonial tree planting event on Monday at the Seoul Botanical Garden in western Seoul, symbolizing Muscat's cultural and environmental ties with Seoul. 
 
The event featured the planting of the Omani frankincense tree, along with flowers named in honor of the former ruler Sultan Qaboos bin Said, current ruler Sultan Haitham bin Tarik and first lady Sayyida Ahd bint Abdullah Al Said.
 
In his welcoming remarks, Omani Ambassador Zakaria bin Hamad Hilal Al Saadi described the occasion as a "manifestation of the values of cooperation and civilizational dialogue," adding, "planting these trees and flowers is not merely a symbolic act, but reflects our commitment to preserving the natural and historical heritage of the Sultanate of Oman."
 
Al Saadi also highlighted historical ties between the two countries, citing the discovery of Omani frankincense remnants in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang, dating back to the era of Korea’s ancient Silla Kingdom. 
 
This, he said, "symbolizes the early and profound connections and exchanges between Oman and Korea since the first century B.C."
 
The ceremony was originally planned for 2024 to mark 50 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries, but was postponed due to plant quarantine restrictions, according to the ambassador. 
 
Dignitaries and officials in attendance included the conservative People Power Party Rep. and Vice President of the Korea-Oman Parliamentary Friendship Group Kim Hyung-dong, Director General for Africa and the Middle East at the Foreign Ministry Chung Kwang-young, President of the Korean-Arab Association Kim Chang-moo and ambassadors from Morocco and other Arab countries.

BY SEO JI-EUN [[email protected]]
