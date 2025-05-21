Hottest May morning temperatures observed nationwide

The nation was hit by unseasonal heat on Wednesday, as records for the highest daily minimum temperatures for May were set in the Seoul metropolitan area, the southeastern provinces and other regions, the state weather agency said.The Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said people in Seoul and many other regions nationwide had the hottest May morning on record on the day due to the influx of hot and humid southerly winds.In Seoul, the lowest temperature of the day was 23 degrees Celsius (73 degrees Fahrenheit), recorded at 5:53 a.m., the highest daily minimum temperature of May since modern meteorological observations began in the city in October 1907. It was 1.2 degrees higher than the previous record of 21.8 degrees set on May 16, 2018, the KMA said.The lowest morning temperature in Incheon, was 20.7 degrees, recorded at 5:50 a.m., which was also the highest daily minimum temperature of May in the city.The same records were also set in many southeastern regions, as the lowest morning temperature was 23.8 degrees in Pohang, 23.4 degrees in Uljin, 23.3 degrees on Ulleung Island and 22 degrees in Yeongdeok.The KMA said the unusually hot weather for May will continue for the time being.Yonhap