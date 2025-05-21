Korea's central regions, North Gyeongsang experience record-setting morning heat
Published: 21 May. 2025, 12:34 Updated: 21 May. 2025, 13:08
Korea was hit by a surge of heat across the country on Wednesday, with morning temperatures in the central regions and North Gyeongsang setting records for the warmest ever recorded for the month of May.
Seoul's morning low reached 23 degrees Celsius (73 degrees Fahrenheit), the highest ever for May since records began in 1907, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).
Similar records were broken in Incheon and Paju in the capital area, the highlands of Taebaek and Daegwallyeong in Gangwon, as well as in Gyeongju and Uljin County in North Gyeongsang and Sejong.
While Pohang’s temperature did not break the city’s own record — the third highest recorded yet — its low of 23.8 degrees made it the hottest place in the country that morning.
That temperature nearly reached the threshold for a tropical night, defined by nighttime temperatures that remain above 25 degrees Celsius and often disrupt sleep.
Meteorologists attributed the unseasonal warmth to a southern wind that pushed up daytime temperatures the previous day and kept them elevated overnight. The warm, humid air flowed in from the edge of a high-pressure system stationed near Japan, acting like a nighttime heater across the peninsula.
The muggy weather is expected to persist throughout the day. With rain forecast for much of the country and daytime highs surpassing 25 degrees Celsius nationwide, some regions could see temperatures exceeding 30 degrees.
The KMA said light rainfall of under 5 millimeters (0.2 inches) was expected in parts of the country during the morning, followed by heavier showers of 5 to 40 millimeters in the afternoon and evening. Jeju is forecast to receive 10 to 40 millimeters, with more than 60 millimeters possible in mountainous areas.
"Strong gusts of wind, thunder and lightning and even hail may accompany showers," the KMA said. "Please take care to manage outdoor structures and watch out for potential safety hazards."
As cooler air flows in from the north under cloudy skies, Thursday morning’s low is expected to dip slightly, although it will still remain above seasonal averages. Some areas may continue to see 5 to 20 millimeters of rain through the morning hours.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JEONG EUN-HYE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)