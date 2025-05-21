Busan meets with universities over program to ease student visa requirements
Published: 21 May. 2025, 18:09
LEE TAE-HEE
Busan hosted a meeting to discuss the details of its special regional visa for international students, with local universities and organizations working to arrange career training and internship programs.
Busan Mayor Park Heong-joon met with 14 Busan universities and local international student support organizations on Wednesday to outline how the city will manage the new visa program.
The meeting follows Busan's selection for the government's special regional visa program in April as part of a trial initiative that allows local governments to adjust details of either the D-2 student visa or E-7 work visa to fit regional needs.
Busan is given a visa quota of 1,000 until 2026, and will select international students who are accepted into degree programs in semiconductors, secondary batteries and auto parts at the 14 universities that will be able to enjoy eased requirements. Such students will be able to get the D-2 student visa while only showing proof of a minimum bank balance of 8 million won ($5,760), or half the usual requirement. The students will be able to do internships during the semester if they meet certain requirements such as having a Korea Immigration & Integration Program level 4 or above.
The 14 universities that are part of the regional visa project are: Kyungsung University, Pukyong National University, National Korea Maritime & Ocean University, Tongmyong University, Dongseo University, Dong-A University, Dong-Eui University, Pusan National University, Busan University of Foreign Studies, Silla University, Youngsan University, Kyungnam College of Information & Technology, Dong-Eui Institute of Technology and Busan Institute of Science and Technology.
During Wednesday's meeting, universities discussed how they plan to recruit more international students in the three fields for which the benefit will be offered.
The universities will work with local companies and organizations to create career training programs and internships for students with the special regional visa.
Offering dorms and helping students transition into long-term visas after graduation were also discussed.
"Busan is facing a critical turning point as we face a population decline, aging demographic and the need to shift focus to future growth driving industries," said Mayor Park. "We hope the special regional visa program will allow us to enhance the competitiveness of local universities, create a strong foundation for Busan's sustainable growth and become a key solution that will help prepare for the city's future."
