Kremlin to coordinate North Korean leader's visit to Russia, but no date released

Published: 21 May. 2025, 18:12
The Russian government stated Wednesday that it will coordinate North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s visit to Russia, but it is too early to mention a specific schedule.
“We confirm that Kim of North Korea has received an invitation from Russian President Vladimir Putin to officially visit Russia,” said Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko to Russia's RIA Novosti news agency. “We hope to coordinate the time, date and agenda of the meeting through diplomatic channels.”
He added that it is too early to mention specific dates, but expressed hope that the visit will take place.
Previously, Putin invited Kim to Moscow during his visit to North Korea in June last year.
Kim has visited Russia twice — in 2019 and 2023 — but both times he met Putin in the Russian Far East and has never visited the Russian capital, Moscow.
Some speculate that the two leaders could meet in Russia next month, coinciding with the one-year anniversary of Putin’s visit to Pyongyang and the 75th anniversary of the outbreak of the Korean War.
There is also a prospect that the Eastern Economic Forum, to take place in Vladivostok this coming September, could serve as an occasion for the visit.
If Kim’s visit to Russia is realized, the two sides are expected to primarily discuss military and economic cooperation following the deployment of North Korean troops to the war in Ukraine.
