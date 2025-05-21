Apologizing for Kim Keon Hee's scandals, PPP interim chief pledges to vet presidential candidates' spouses
Published: 21 May. 2025, 18:15 Updated: 21 May. 2025, 18:21
Kim Yong-tae, emergency committee head of the People Power Party (PPP), issued an official apology on Wednesday regarding controversies involving former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s wife, Kim Keon Hee, and pledged institutional reforms for vetting presidential candidates' spouses.
“The PPP will continuously strive to become a self-reflective conservative party,” Kim said in a statement released Wednesday. “Following our apologies and our break from the martial law declaration and Yoon’s departure from the party, today we offer a sincere apology regarding the matter of Kim.”
“We sincerely apologize to the public for failing to fully grasp their concerns about Kim’s past conduct,” he said with a bowed head during a press conference.
“The social activities of the first lady should aim to heal the wounds of society and bring comfort and hope to those who are struggling or marginalized, offering support to the diligent people of this nation,” Kim said. “We hope for a first lady who is honest, transparent, communicates openly with the public and laughs and cries alongside everyday citizens.”
Kim proposed three measures to ensure transparency regarding possible presidential spouses and uphold the public’s right to information.
“We will prepare a transparent vetting process for a potential first ladies, recognizing the public’s right to information,” Kim said. “There may be past wrongdoings, but we will not hide behind claims of private matters. We will disclose everything transparently through a legitimate process to prevent concealment or exaggeration.
“Secondly, we will ensure that the first lady holds a public role and responsibility,” Kim went on, referring to “plans in the 22nd National Assembly to promote legislation related to the role of the first lady.
“Since applying the current civil servant system as-is may raise issues of fairness, we will prioritize the establishment of a public role and responsibility,” Kim said. “We will make budget allocation and execution transparent, and if any illegal acts occur, the same legal accountability as that of public officials will apply.”
Third, he vowed to “pursue institutional reforms to ensure that the oversight and inspection of the president’s family, relatives and close associates is not influenced by political power and can be conducted transparently without gaps.”
“We will take responsibility and implement alternatives to the first lady issue with a sense of resolution,” Kim said. “Dodging vetting by dismissing the issue as specific to one administration lacks sincerity.”
Mentioning Kim Hye-kyung, the wife of Democratic Party (DP) Lee Jae-myung, Kim said that she "herself emphasized the need for extensive vetting of possible first ladies,” adding, “As a presidential candidate’s spouse, she must be vetted before the public.”
“Neither conservative nor liberal administrations are free from this issue,” Kim argued. “A self-reflective conservative can defeat an arrogant and deceitful liberal.”
At the press conference, Kim addressed the issue of a presidential candidate spouse debate, saying, “We proposed a TV debate, which the DP reportedly rejected. We welcome any alternative format.”
“Kim Hye-kyung also acknowledged the need to vet potential first ladies,” Kim reiterated.
Regarding Yoon watching a documentary promoting election fraud theories, Kim said, “Although Yoon has left the party and is no longer affiliated with us, I personally believe that now is the time for him to reflect, not to engage in public activities, especially after shocking the nation with martial law.”
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY LEE HAY-JUNE [[email protected]]
