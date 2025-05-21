Blue, red, orange candidates make pledges targeting birthrate crisis, different life stages

Lee Jae-myung befuddled after Yoon watches election fraud documentary: 'I don't understand it'

PPP goes all out to pressure Lee Jun-seok to drop presidential bid

Apologizing for Kim Keon Hee's scandals, PPP interim chief pledges to vet presidential candidates' spouses

Related Stories

For pregnant women in Seoul, no more waiting in line at major events

More couples in Korea are having kids than Japan — but stop at first child

Gov't to establish new population policy ministry in next three months

What the Ministry of Population must do

Improve quality of life first