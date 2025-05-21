Lee Jae-myung befuddled after Yoon watches election fraud documentary: 'I don't understand it'
Published: 21 May. 2025, 17:13
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
Former President Yoon Suk Yeol's trip to the theater to watch a documentary film alleging election fraud is facing backlash across partisan lines.
In his first public appearance since being removed from office, Yoon’s theater attendance on Wednesday drew sharp criticism from Democratic Party (DP) presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung and deepened internal rifts within the People Power Party (PPP).
“I don’t understand it,” said Lee regarding Yoon’s theater attendance to view “Election Fraud: A Work of God?”
Yoon had alleged election fraud as one of the reasons for declaring martial law during his term.
“Yoon won the election through that system,” Lee told reporters on Wednesday at Incheon Munhak Stadium in Michuhol District, Incheon. “So if he says it was fraudulent, what does that mean?”
Yoon attended a preview screening of “Election Fraud: God’s Work?” at a theater in Dongdaemun District, eastern Seoul, earlier Wednesday. The film was produced and features director Lee Young-don and former Korean history instructor Jeon Han-gil. Yoon’s watched the movie at Jeon’s suggestion, the JoongAng Ilbo reported.
This was Yoon’s first public appearance outside his insurrection trial since his removal from office on April 4.
Even within the PPP, criticism of Yoon’s outing is growing.
“Yoon has left the party. He’s no longer affiliated with us,” Kim Yong-tae, a member of the PPP's emergency leadership committee, told reporters at the National Assembly,
There is growing internal unrest, with party members fearing his actions could negatively affect the election.
“From a personal standpoint, it’s a time for reflection and restraint, especially concerning martial law,” Kim added.
“Yoon is now a private individual, so we won’t comment on his schedule,” said PPP senior spokesperson Shin Dong-wook. “We’re not even evaluating whether his actions help or hurt the campaign.”
PPP candidate Kim Moon-soo did not clearly state a position on Yoon’s movie viewing.
“If any voter raises allegations of election fraud, the National Election Commission must explain and continue to make efforts to clarify,” said Kim Moon-soo during a debate on Wednesday. “We will try to eliminate all suspicions of election fraud going forward.”
However, calls to sever ties with Yoon are growing louder. The PPP had hoped to appeal to centrist voters after Yoon’s departure, but his return to the spotlight with an election fraud narrative is seen as a liability.
“The party must not join hands with ‘Yoon Again,’ the Liberty Korea Party, right-wing populists and conspiracy theorists about election fraud,” wrote former PPP leader Han Dong-hoon on Facebook. “That’s the path to self-destruction.”
“Is Yoon trying to become Lee’s No. 1 campaign worker?” asked PPP Rep. Cho Kyoung-tae. “He should be reflecting on the early election brought about by his own doing, but he’s shameless instead. It’s absurd and pathetic.”
“Please arrest Yoon again,” wrote Kim Geun-sik, chairman of the Songpa District, southern Seoul, branch of the PPP. “That’s the only way to save our party and renew conservatism.”
“It feels like he’s trying to wreck the whole election for us,” one two-term lawmaker told reporters. “If we don’t draw a clear line, it will look like we’re tacitly accepting the election fraud claims.”
In PPP lawmakers’ group chat, messages such as “This will hurt our chances in the election. We need to stop him,” and “Yoon must show restraint,” kept appearing, according to the JoongAng Ilbo.
“I really don’t understand why Yoon would go watch such a film right now,” said a member of Kim Moon-soo’s campaign. “It’s a liability. What will the centrist voters — who are just now reconsidering us after his departure — think?”
DP's Lee, in response, said he'd predicted in February that “within 100 days, PPP will disown Yoon, and that it's come true.”
“They’ll strongly deny him in public, but that’s just for show. In reality, they’re still deeply connected. Didn’t they cheer him on when he left the party?” Lee said. “In the end, it still looks like they’re of one body and mind. Soon, the PPP will probably perform a deep bow and stage a big apology to the public, but the people are not politically naive enough to be fooled by such theatrics. I urge them to treat the public with genuine respect.”
Meanwhile, Yoon commented only “It was good” after watching the film, according to media outlet News1.
“Yoon said the election should be conducted transparently, without computers or electronic devices,” said director Lee Young-don after the screening.
“Yoon came not for any particular agenda, but to support the many 2030-generation youth who came to see the film,” said Jeon. “There is no election-related message.”
When asked again if there had been any message from Yoon, Jeon replied, “There wasn’t anything special.”
Asked whether this hinted at not accepting the June 3 election results, he answered, “That was not the intent.”
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY CHO MUN-GYU, LEE HAY-JUNE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
