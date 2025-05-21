PPP logs dismal poll numbers as internal strife persists
Published: 21 May. 2025, 07:00
An "anti-Lee Jae-myung alliance" is the key strategy of the conservative People Power Party's (PPP) to win the upcoming presidential election, triggered by the impeachment of former President Yoon Suk Yeol.
The plan centers on spotlighting Lee’s multiple legal entanglements and rallying disparate political forces to create a unified front. But critics say the strategy is faltering at its inception: The party’s reluctance to clearly break with former President Yoon Suk Yeol — ousted from office — has left the PPP trapped in a narrative dominated by calls for reckoning with Yoon’s legacy, rather than building momentum against Lee.
In an interview with MBC Radio on Tuesday, Kim Jae-won, chief of staff for PPP candidate Kim Moon-soo, defended attorney Kim Gye-ri, a former member of Yoon’s impeachment legal team who had led the attempt to launch a “Yoon Again” party.
The chief of staff questioned why the lawyer’s history was being criticized, saying, “It’s not a stain to have served as Yoon’s counsel.” His remarks were at odds with interim PPP leader Kim Yong-tae, who ordered a review of Kim Gye-ri’s membership application, effectively putting it on hold. Typically, party membership applications are approved without such scrutiny.
When interim leader Kim, appointed by the party's presidential candidate to push party reform, pressured Yoon to leave the party, key pro-Yoon figures and even Kim Moon-soo himself reacted passively, saying, “It should be left to Yoon to decide.”
Observers see the party’s conflicting views as symbolic of its continued entanglement with Yoon, who resigned from the party on Saturday without offering an apology for the controversial martial law declaration and impeachment saga. Even within the PPP, some lawmakers likened Yoon’s departure to a “sham divorce," underscoring skepticism about whether the break was genuine or merely symbolic.
Recent polls show a clear three-way race, with Lee Jae-myung leading by a wide margin. In a Gallup Korea survey conducted from May 13 to 15, Lee Jae-myung claimed 51 percent support, followed by Kim Moon-soo at 29 percent and splinter conservative Reform Party candidate Lee Jun-seok at 8 percent. An Ipsos poll commissioned by the Korea Economic Daily found similar numbers: Lee Jae-myung at 51 percent, Kim Moon-soo at 32 percent and Lee Jun-seok at 7 percent.
Analysts say the PPP's reluctance to cut ties with Yoon may be aimed at retaining his hardline supporters. However, the strategy appears to have backfired, trapping the party in a “punish Yoon” narrative. While Lee Jae-myung’s support surpasses his party’s approval rating, Kim Moon-soo’s numbers closely mirror that of the PPP.
Despite facing multiple legal issues, Lee Jae-myung is maintaining his lead, backed by strong public demand for a change in government. His campaign is keeping a low profile to avoid appearing arrogant, with the Democratic Party candidate himself warning against complacency during a visit to Busan on May 14.
The PPP’s internal divisions have also complicated efforts to unite the opposition.
Han Dong-hoon, a former party leader, has begun independent campaigning separate from Kim Moon-soo. Han set three conditions for his participation: an official break from Yoon, a reversal of the PPP’s stance on impeachment and distancing from far-right groups like the Liberty Unification Party.
Han’s first campaign stop was in Suyeong District, Busan — where the party had previously nominated pro-Han lawmaker Jung Yeon-wook over Yoon’s first young aide Jang Ye-chan. Han’s campaign gear did not display Kim Moon-soo’s name.
“I disagree with Kim on major issues like Yoon, but I had to come out because the situation is urgent,” said Han to reporters.
Former Daegu Mayor Hong Joon-pyo, who declared his retirement from politics and quit the party after losing the primary, reportedly told an envoy who visited him in Hawaii that he would support Kim Moon-soo. However, he ultimately declined to join the campaign committee and continues to keep his distance from the party.
The PPP’s ambiguous stance on Yoon is also hindering a possible alliance with Lee Jun-seok.
In a press event in Gwangju, Lee Jun-seok remarked that Kim Moon-soo was struggling to attract moderate and young voters, adding that unless Lee Jae-myung’s support drops below 50 percent, a strategic merger would be “impossible.”
Tensions also flared between PPP figures. After the party's interim leader proposed a televised debate among candidates' spouses, Lee Jun-seok said he would have scolded the leader if he had been present, to which Han Dong-hoon responded on Facebook, saying that “one can be old-fashioned regardless of age.”
Lee’s spokesperson, Lee Dong-hoon, retorted that many of Han’s allies had called the Reform Party campaign team to urge against a merger, adding that “we can truly feel their sincerity and affection.”
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
