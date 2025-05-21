Cheongju prison to investigate inmate death after apparent suicide attempt
Published: 21 May. 2025, 10:43
A woman in her 20s serving time at Cheongju Women's Correctional Institution died after an apparent suicide attempt, prompting correctional authorities to investigate potential lapses in prison management.
A duty officer discovered the inmate in a state of decreased consciousness in the bathroom of a solitary confinement cell on Friday, according to the prosecution on Wednesday. The woman was rushed to a nearby hospital but did not survive.
The attempt was made at around 8 p.m., an hour before the facility’s scheduled lights-out time of 9 p.m., when inmates are typically preparing for bed.
The woman had been serving a sentence since last year for parricide.
The Daejeon Regional Correctional Headquarters has launched an investigation through its special judicial police division. Authorities are examining whether the duty officer followed proper protocols and whether the prison failed to provide adequate supervision.
If you or someone you know is feeling emotionally distressed or struggling with thoughts of suicide, LifeLine Korea can be contacted at 1588-9191 or the Crisis Counseling Center at 1577-0199. The Seoul Global Center offers English-language counseling. Contact 02-2075-4180 (+1) to arrange a session. Other international helplines can be found at www.befrienders.org.
BY JUNG SI-NAE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)