Chinese tourist now $150,000 richer after winning jackpot at casino in Jeju

A Chinese tourist walked into a casino in Jeju with just a 1,000 won (70 cents) side bet and walked out 210 million won richer as its first-ever jackpot winner.A woman in her 30s won approximately 212 million won, before tax, last Thursday while playing Three Card Poker at Landing Casino, a facility open exclusively to foreign nationals, according to Jeju Shinhwa World on Wednesday.Her lucky hand consisted of six diamonds in sequence — ace, king, queen, jack, ten and nine — making a royal straight flush, the game’s highest-ranking combination. Though she placed only a 1,000-won progressive side bet, it was enough to trigger the jackpot.“She is the first person to hit the jackpot since Landing Casino opened,” a Jeju Shinhwa World official said.Landing Casino, which opened in 2018, is the largest of eight foreigner-only casinos on Jeju Island. It operates 137 slot machines and 102 electronic table games.BY HAN YOUNG-HYE [ [email protected]