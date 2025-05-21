 Chinese tourist now $150,000 richer after winning jackpot at casino in Jeju
Chinese tourist now $150,000 richer after winning jackpot at casino in Jeju

Published: 21 May. 2025, 18:45
The foreigner-exclusive Landing Casino, operated by Jeju Sinhwa World, opened in Jeju Island in 2018. [YONHAP]

A Chinese tourist walked into a casino in Jeju with just a 1,000 won (70 cents) side bet and walked out 210 million won richer as its first-ever jackpot winner.
 
A woman in her 30s won approximately 212 million won, before tax, last Thursday while playing Three Card Poker at Landing Casino, a facility open exclusively to foreign nationals, according to Jeju Shinhwa World on Wednesday. 
 

Her lucky hand consisted of six diamonds in sequence — ace, king, queen, jack, ten and nine — making a royal straight flush, the game’s highest-ranking combination. Though she placed only a 1,000-won progressive side bet, it was enough to trigger the jackpot.
 
“She is the first person to hit the jackpot since Landing Casino opened,” a Jeju Shinhwa World official said.
 
Landing Casino, which opened in 2018, is the largest of eight foreigner-only casinos on Jeju Island. It operates 137 slot machines and 102 electronic table games.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY HAN YOUNG-HYE [[email protected]]
