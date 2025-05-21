Expectations shifting about family roles and caregiving in Korea, survey reveals
Published: 21 May. 2025, 15:59
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
Five out of 10 men in Korea expect that their spouse will look after them when they get old and sick, whereas only two out of 10 women believe so, according to data from a nationwide survey released Wednesday.
The same survey showed that a growing number of middle-aged Koreans expect to be cared for by professional caregivers rather than their children as they age.
The findings reveal shifting expectations about family roles and caregiving as the country prepares for a new integrated care law to take effect next year.
The Care for All Foundation, an independent nonprofit organization, released the results of a nationwide survey that asked adults aged 40 and older about their views on long-term care. Conducted by Korea Research from April 25 to 30, the poll surveyed 1,000 men and women ahead of the March 2026 implementation of the Act on Integrated Support for Local Community Care, which aims to coordinate medical and caregiving services at the local level.
When asked who they expected would care for them in case of aging or illness, 39 percent of respondents named professional caregivers such as certified care aides. Spouses came second at 35 percent, followed by themselves at 21 percent. Just 4 percent said their children would provide care.
The survey also highlighted a sharp gender divide in expectations around spousal caregiving.
Nearly half of male respondents, or 49 percent, said they believed their wives would care for them if they became ill, while only 22 percent of women said the same of their husbands. Women were more likely than men to expect support from professional caregivers — 48 percent against 30 percent. More women also said they would care for themselves, at 23 percent, against the men’s 19 percent.
When asked where they would prefer to live while receiving care, 47 percent chose their current homes. Another 32 percent said they would consider relocating to community-based housing facilities suited for caregiving, while only 7 percent preferred institutional care facilities.
“We can clearly see that people want to age and receive care in familiar environments within their communities,” said Kim Yong-ik, chairman of the Care for All Foundation.
The survey also revealed weakened family and community ties. Nearly half of respondents, or 49 percent, said they rarely communicated with family members who live apart — once or less a week. Only 20 percent reported having close relationships with neighbors. Four in ten said they had no one outside of family to call on in an emergency.
When asked about the possibility of dying alone, 87 percent of unmarried respondents said it was likely, compared to 52 percent of married respondents. The most preferred place to die was at home, chosen by 48 percent. However, more respondents, at 29 percent, predicted that hospitals would be their actual place of death, compared to 21 percent who expected to die at home.
A large majority, or 85 percent, said the government should be responsible for providing care services. The most urgently needed service, respondents said, was health care and medical support. The top policy priority identified was reducing out-of-pocket care costs.
Among those hospitalized in the past year, more than half, or 51 percent, were cared for by unpaid family members or acquaintances. Only 7 percent had hired a caregiver, and the average daily cost for those who did was 150,000 won ($108). An overwhelming 85 percent supported increasing taxes to strengthen elder care services.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JEONG JAE-HONG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)