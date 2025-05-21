 Expectations shifting about family roles and caregiving in Korea, survey reveals
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Expectations shifting about family roles and caregiving in Korea, survey reveals

Published: 21 May. 2025, 15:59
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI


A closeup of older people's hands [GETTY IMAGES BANK]

A closeup of older people's hands [GETTY IMAGES BANK]

 
Five out of 10 men in Korea expect that their spouse will look after them when they get old and sick, whereas only two out of 10 women believe so, according to data from a nationwide survey released Wednesday.
 
The same survey showed that a growing number of middle-aged Koreans expect to be cared for by professional caregivers rather than their children as they age.
 
The findings reveal shifting expectations about family roles and caregiving as the country prepares for a new integrated care law to take effect next year.

Related Article

 
The Care for All Foundation, an independent nonprofit organization, released the results of a nationwide survey that asked adults aged 40 and older about their views on long-term care. Conducted by Korea Research from April 25 to 30, the poll surveyed 1,000 men and women ahead of the March 2026 implementation of the Act on Integrated Support for Local Community Care, which aims to coordinate medical and caregiving services at the local level.
 
When asked who they expected would care for them in case of aging or illness, 39 percent of respondents named professional caregivers such as certified care aides. Spouses came second at 35 percent, followed by themselves at 21 percent. Just 4 percent said their children would provide care.
 
An older man leans on his cane. [GETTY IMAGES BANK]

An older man leans on his cane. [GETTY IMAGES BANK]

 
The survey also highlighted a sharp gender divide in expectations around spousal caregiving.
 
Nearly half of male respondents, or 49 percent, said they believed their wives would care for them if they became ill, while only 22 percent of women said the same of their husbands. Women were more likely than men to expect support from professional caregivers — 48 percent against 30 percent. More women also said they would care for themselves, at 23 percent, against the men’s 19 percent.
 
When asked where they would prefer to live while receiving care, 47 percent chose their current homes. Another 32 percent said they would consider relocating to community-based housing facilities suited for caregiving, while only 7 percent preferred institutional care facilities.
 
“We can clearly see that people want to age and receive care in familiar environments within their communities,” said Kim Yong-ik, chairman of the Care for All Foundation.
 
Older citizens eat samgyetang (chicken ginseng soup) at a senior welfare center in Songpa District, southern Seoul, on May 8. [YONHAP]

Older citizens eat samgyetang (chicken ginseng soup) at a senior welfare center in Songpa District, southern Seoul, on May 8. [YONHAP]

 
The survey also revealed weakened family and community ties. Nearly half of respondents, or 49 percent, said they rarely communicated with family members who live apart — once or less a week. Only 20 percent reported having close relationships with neighbors. Four in ten said they had no one outside of family to call on in an emergency.
 
When asked about the possibility of dying alone, 87 percent of unmarried respondents said it was likely, compared to 52 percent of married respondents. The most preferred place to die was at home, chosen by 48 percent. However, more respondents, at 29 percent, predicted that hospitals would be their actual place of death, compared to 21 percent who expected to die at home.
 
A large majority, or 85 percent, said the government should be responsible for providing care services. The most urgently needed service, respondents said, was health care and medical support. The top policy priority identified was reducing out-of-pocket care costs.
 
Among those hospitalized in the past year, more than half, or 51 percent, were cared for by unpaid family members or acquaintances. Only 7 percent had hired a caregiver, and the average daily cost for those who did was 150,000 won ($108). An overwhelming 85 percent supported increasing taxes to strengthen elder care services.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JEONG JAE-HONG [[email protected]]
tags Korea caregiver family senior citizen

More in Social Affairs

Student schedule upended after man's body discovered in schoolyard

Seoul metro to begin operating 30 minutes earlier from from August

Blue, red, orange candidates make pledges targeting birthrate crisis, different life stages

Expectations shifting about family roles and caregiving in Korea, survey reveals

Appellate court set to rule on Korea's 'big tobacco' case over cancer coverage

Related Stories

Who should qualify as a 'senior citizen?'

Lift the senior citizen age to 75 — gradually

Liquidating assets will help alleviate elderly poverty: BOK chief

'I can even give my grandchildren allowance money': Korea’s plan to pull 340,000 older adults out of poverty

Older Koreans juggle gigs as number of senior 'N-jobbers' surges

Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)