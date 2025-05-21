Former president takes time out amid insurrection trial to attend election fraud documentary screening
Published: 21 May. 2025, 13:51
Former President Yoon Suk Yeol, who cited alleged election fraud as one of the reasons for declaring martial law during his term, made a rare public appearance on Wednesday to attend a screening of the documentary film "Election Fraud: A Work of God?” at a theater in Dongdaemun District, eastern Seoul.
The screening came 13 days before the snap presidential election scheduled for June 3.
It marked Yoon’s first public outing since the Constitutional Court upheld his impeachment on April 4.
He was removed from office for his Dec. 3 declaration of martial law, which he had justified in part by raising suspicions of electoral manipulation.
Yoon arrived at the theater around 9:50 a.m., greeted by supporters waving red balloons printed with “You alone don't know about election fraud” and holding signs that read “Yoon Again” and “Only Yoon.” Police estimated that about 100 people gathered at the venue.
History lecturer Jeon Han-gil, who co-produced and appears in the film, reportedly invited Yoon to the screening. Director Lee Young-don and Jeon created the movie to explore suspicions of fraud surrounding previous elections.
Yoon sat between Jeon and Lee inside the 284-seat auditorium. He exchanged brief words with both before the film began.
Security staff restricted access to the former president during the event, though he was seen shaking hands with a female supporter seated behind him.
Yoon has refrained from making public statements since his impeachment.
Although he has appeared at court hearings, including twice where attended through the public entrance, he has not commented on his legal case.
He is currently standing trial at the Seoul Central District Court on charges of leading an insurrection.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY KIM CHANG-YONG [[email protected]]
