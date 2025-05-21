 Former president takes time out amid insurrection trial to attend election fraud documentary screening
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Former president takes time out amid insurrection trial to attend election fraud documentary screening

Published: 21 May. 2025, 13:51
Former President Yoon Suk Yeol heads into a screening room at Megabox Dongdaemun in Seoul on May 21 to watch the movie ″Election Fraud: A Work of God?″ (2025). [YONHAP]

Former President Yoon Suk Yeol heads into a screening room at Megabox Dongdaemun in Seoul on May 21 to watch the movie ″Election Fraud: A Work of God?″ (2025). [YONHAP]

 
Former President Yoon Suk Yeol, who cited alleged election fraud as one of the reasons for declaring martial law during his term, made a rare public appearance on Wednesday to attend a screening of the documentary film "Election Fraud: A Work of God?” at a theater in Dongdaemun District, eastern Seoul.
  
The screening came 13 days before the snap presidential election scheduled for June 3. 
 

Related Article

 
It marked Yoon’s first public outing since the Constitutional Court upheld his impeachment on April 4. 
 
He was removed from office for his Dec. 3 declaration of martial law, which he had justified in part by raising suspicions of electoral manipulation.
  
Yoon arrived at the theater around 9:50 a.m., greeted by supporters waving red balloons printed with “You alone don't know about election fraud” and holding signs that read “Yoon Again” and “Only Yoon.” Police estimated that about 100 people gathered at the venue.
  
History lecturer Jeon Han-gil, who co-produced and appears in the film, reportedly invited Yoon to the screening. Director Lee Young-don and Jeon created the movie to explore suspicions of fraud surrounding previous elections.
 
Former President Yoon Suk Yeol, left, speaks with former history lecturer Jeon Han-gil ahead of a screening of the movie ″Election Fraud: A Work of God?″ (2025) Megabox Dongdaemun in eastern Seoul on May 21. [NEWS1]

Former President Yoon Suk Yeol, left, speaks with former history lecturer Jeon Han-gil ahead of a screening of the movie ″Election Fraud: A Work of God?″ (2025) Megabox Dongdaemun in eastern Seoul on May 21. [NEWS1]

 
Yoon sat between Jeon and Lee inside the 284-seat auditorium. He exchanged brief words with both before the film began. 
 
Security staff restricted access to the former president during the event, though he was seen shaking hands with a female supporter seated behind him.
  
Yoon has refrained from making public statements since his impeachment.
 
Although he has appeared at court hearings, including twice where attended through the public entrance, he has not commented on his legal case. 
 
He is currently standing trial at the Seoul Central District Court on charges of leading an insurrection.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY KIM CHANG-YONG [[email protected]]
tags Yoon Suk Yeol film documentary

More in Social Affairs

Appellate court set to rule on Korea's 'big tobacco' case over cancer insurance coverage

Former president takes time out amid insurrection trial to attend election fraud documentary screening

Man charged with attacking stranger at a crosswalk in Gangwon

Olympic rugby player gets 2 1/2 years for attempted rape, assault of ex-girlfriend

Court upholds life sentence for man who murdered woman, attempted to kill her mother

Related Stories

'Free Chol Soo Lee' wins Documentary Emmy

Police to receive Yoon's secure phone, CCTV footage from presidential offices

[VIDEO] The election verdict is out, but how did we get here?

Former President Yoon appears for fourth hearing in insurrection trial

Documentary defending Yoon's martial law decree coming in February
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)