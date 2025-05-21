Korea, Japan start concurrent express immigration programs for short-term visitors
Published: 21 May. 2025, 18:34 Updated: 21 May. 2025, 19:28
Korea and Japan will begin a one-month trial of fast-track immigration lanes in June, aiming to reduce airport congestion and speed up entry procedures for short-term travelers as travel between the two countries continues to surge.
The pilot program, which coincides with the 60th anniversary of diplomatic normalization between the two nations, may become permanent if successful, officials said.
Limited eligibility and airports
Korea’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Justice said on Wednesday that the lanes will operate at Gimpo and Gimhae airports in Korea and Haneda and Fukuoka airports in Japan.
Eligibility will be limited to short-term travelers who have visited the other country at least once in the past year and arrive between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Only passengers flying with Korean Air, Asiana Airlines, Japan Airlines or All Nippon Airways may use the lanes at Gimpo and Haneda airports. Gimhae and Fukuoka airports will allow all airlines. Korean visitors to Japan must preregister through the “Visit Japan Web” platform in order to use the exclusive lanes.
The initiative comes in response to a sharp increase in travel between the two nations.
More than 8.81 million Koreans visited Japan in 2024, while 3.22 million Japanese travelers visited Korea. Immigration wait times frequently exceed 30 minutes at major airports, and both governments believe the dedicated lanes could significantly reduce congestion.
Possibility of permanent adoption
Japan’s Nikkei newspaper reported on May 15 that both governments will evaluate the results before considering a wider rollout.
A similar process followed the 2002 Korea-Japan World Cup, which led to mutual visa waivers in 2006.
Observers say both countries could adopt the exclusive immigration lanes permanently if public response remains positive and operations run smoothly. They note that EU member states already operate similar dedicated lanes for each other.
The initiative stems from a summit during then-Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s visit to Seoul in September 2024, where both sides agreed to simplify immigration.
They also discussed a preclearance system — where travelers complete immigration procedures before departing their home country — but it remains under review.
Upcoming milestones for Korea-Japan relations
The rollout comes ahead of several key moments in bilateral ties.
Korea holds a presidential election on June 3, before the Japanese Embassy in Seoul will host a reception for the diplomatic anniversary on June 16.
Observers say the new president’s attendance could signal the direction of future relations.
Either country can notify the other of its decision to terminate the continental shelf agreement as early as June 22, a move that relates to ongoing disputes over the 7th mining zone.
Japan also may issue a statement for the 80th anniversary of its World War II surrender on Aug. 15.
Presidential candidates Lee Jae-myung of the Democratic Party and Kim Moon-soo of the People Power Party have both supported greater cooperation with Japan, while holding firm positions on history.
“I must take a strong stance on historical and Dokdo issues, but I’m very open and active on cultural exchange and cooperation,” Lee said on Tuesday.
Kim also said on May 3 that there is “no reason to quarrel with Japan except over history and Dokdo,” and he hopes both sides maintain friendly ties.
Experts say that steady people-to-people engagement, regardless of a change in government, can help ease diplomatic volatility in Korea-Japan relations.
“This is a temporary measure, but it offers real convenience,” said Choi Eun-mi, a research fellow at the Asan Institute for Policy Studies. “Its effectiveness depends on how well it works within limited airports and time frames.
“If people-to-people exchanges become structurally stable, they could reduce diplomatic volatility after Korea’s election and improve mutual perceptions.”
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY PARK HYUN-JU [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
