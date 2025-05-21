 Man charged with attacking stranger at a crosswalk in Gangwon
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Man charged with attacking stranger at a crosswalk in Gangwon

Published: 21 May. 2025, 13:51
The police logo [YONHAP]

The police logo [YONHAP]

 
Police have charged a man in his 40s who attacked a stranger at a crosswalk in Gangneung, Gangwon, claiming he believed the victim had cursed at him.
 
Police from the Gangneung Police Precinct announced on Wednesday that they had charged the man with inflicting bodily injury and are investigating the case.
 
 

Related Article

 
The assault took place around 10:05 p.m. on Saturday in the Gyodong neighborhood of Gangneung. The man followed a person in their 60s whom he did not know and kicked them to the ground while they were crossing the street.
 
When the victim collapsed and could not get up, the man repeatedly kicked them in the face, according to police.
 
The attack left the victim with a facial fracture. A passerby called the police, who arrested the man at the scene.
 
“I thought the victim’s group insulted me, so I attacked them,” the man said during questioning.
 
Police confirmed that the man was not under the influence of alcohol at the time, but has a history of mental illness.
 
Authorities placed the man in emergency psychiatric care and plan to refer the case to prosecutors after his treatment concludes.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY KIM EUN-BIN [[email protected]]
tags Police Assault crosswalk arrest

More in Social Affairs

Appellate court set to rule on Korea's 'big tobacco' case over cancer insurance coverage

Former president takes time out amid insurrection trial to attend election fraud documentary screening

Man charged with attacking stranger at a crosswalk in Gangwon

Olympic rugby player gets 2 1/2 years for attempted rape, assault of ex-girlfriend

Court upholds life sentence for man who murdered woman, attempted to kill her mother

Related Stories

Pro-Yoon 'Captain America' arrested over police station trespassing

Swiss man flies to Korea, gives $150K to romance scammer posing as woman

Arrest warrant request for former Busan mayor rejected

Police say teen who assaulted lawmaker bore no political grudge

Police to identify, charge 26 presidential security agents for blocking Yoon's arrest
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)