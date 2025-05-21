Man charged with attacking stranger at a crosswalk in Gangwon
Published: 21 May. 2025, 13:51
Police have charged a man in his 40s who attacked a stranger at a crosswalk in Gangneung, Gangwon, claiming he believed the victim had cursed at him.
Police from the Gangneung Police Precinct announced on Wednesday that they had charged the man with inflicting bodily injury and are investigating the case.
The assault took place around 10:05 p.m. on Saturday in the Gyodong neighborhood of Gangneung. The man followed a person in their 60s whom he did not know and kicked them to the ground while they were crossing the street.
When the victim collapsed and could not get up, the man repeatedly kicked them in the face, according to police.
The attack left the victim with a facial fracture. A passerby called the police, who arrested the man at the scene.
“I thought the victim’s group insulted me, so I attacked them,” the man said during questioning.
Police confirmed that the man was not under the influence of alcohol at the time, but has a history of mental illness.
Authorities placed the man in emergency psychiatric care and plan to refer the case to prosecutors after his treatment concludes.
