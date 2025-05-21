Olympic rugby player gets 2 1/2 years for attempted rape, assault of ex-girlfriend
Published: 21 May. 2025, 13:50
An Olympic rugby player who represented Korea at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics received a prison sentence in his appeals trial for attempting to rape and assault his ex-girlfriend.
The Seoul High Court sentenced the man to two years and six months in prison on Wednesday, upholding the lower court's ruling and additionally ordering him to complete 40 hours of a sexual violence treatment program.
The court convicted the man of attempting to rape the woman and then assaulting her after she resisted at her home in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, in June 2024.
He also damaged her cell phone when she tried to call the police, leading to an additional charge of property damage.
“The attempt to rape the victim was not fully carried out and there is room to consider that the assault was impulsive, as the victim slapped him first,” the court said. “The defendant also deposited 50 million won [$36,000]with the court for the victim.
"But as a former rugby player, the man inflicted indiscriminate violence, likely causing the victim severe psychological trauma. He continues to make excuses that only intensify the victim’s pain. The victim has called for strict punishment.”
The man had served as a coach for a semiprofessional team and appeared regularly on television programs until recently.
