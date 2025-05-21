 Seoul metro to begin operating 30 minutes earlier from from August
Seoul metro to begin operating 30 minutes earlier from from August

Published: 21 May. 2025, 18:01
Citizens wait for the subway at Seoul Station in Jung District, central Seoul on May 7. [NEWS1]

The metro in Seoul will begin operating 30 minutes earlier than the current schedule, starting as early as August.  
 
The Seoul Metropolitan Government said Wednesday that the first trains on subway lines No. 1 through 8 will begin operating at 5 a.m. to better accommodate early-morning commuters.  
 

Until now, workers commuting before dawn had to rely on city buses, which begin service around 4 a.m., because the subway system started running later.
 
However, to secure time for essential maintenance and safety inspections, the last trains will also depart 30 minutes earlier than the current schedule.
 
The new schedule will initially apply only to subway sections operated within Seoul. The city government said it plans to coordinate with other operators, including Korail and Airport Railroad, to extend the earlier start to routes that begin in the Seoul metropolitan area.
 
This initiative follows the city’s deployment of the “A160 Autonomous Bus” last November to support early-morning workers. In its first six months of operation, the self-driving bus transported over 10,000 passengers, according to city data.
 
“This change is more than just moving up the first train — it’s about recognizing and addressing the transportation needs of citizens who travel during the early hours,” said Yeo Jang-kwon, head of the city’s transportation office.
 


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY CHO MUN-GYU [[email protected]]
