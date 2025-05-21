 Son Heung-min blackmail suspect told another man they could be the father
Son Heung-min blackmail suspect told another man they could be the father

Published: 21 May. 2025, 09:45
Two suspects accused of attempting to extort money from Tottenham Hotspur captain Son Heung-min appear in court on May 17 for a detention warrant hearing. [YONHAP]

 
A woman accused of blackmailing Korean national football team captain Son Heung-min dated another man at the same time and told them both about the pregnancy because she "wasn't sure whose it was," according to a newly released audio recording.
 
On Wednesday, entertainment outlet Dispatch published a transcript of a conversation allegedly held between the woman, surnamed Yang, in her 20s, and a man surnamed Yong, in his 40s. Yang is facing extortion charges while Yong is facing attempted extortion charges.
 

The recording reveals that Yang had sexual relations with two men around the same period — one being Son and the other, a businessman. She admitted to not knowing who the father of the child was and contacted both men regarding the pregnancy.
 
In the transcript, Yong asks, “Do you even know whose baby it is?” Yang replies, “How would I know whose it is?” 
 
When Yong questions why she contacted both men, Yang just responds, “I told both of them.”
 
Yang previously demanded 300 million won ($215,000) from Son in June last year after claiming she was pregnant, presenting ultrasound photos as evidence.
 
She also signed a written agreement stating she would not disclose the pregnancy to the public. Son complied with the demand. Yang later underwent an abortion, and the two did not stay in contact.
 
The situation escalated when Yong became involved. He claimed he was engaged to Yang and discovered the agreement with Son on her phone. Yong contacted Dispatch, saying the penalty for breaching the agreement was 10 times the original sum and offered to provide the documents for 20 million won.
 
Yong reportedly made a similar demand to Son’s representatives. When they did not respond, he shifted tactics, urging them to file fraud and blackmail charges against Yang and offering related evidence, in exchange for 70 million won.
 
Son’s side said they had initially doubted the pregnancy, noting the ultrasound image lacked identifying information and the timeline of conception did not align with their encounter. Still, acknowledging their relationship, Son decided to fulfill Yang’s request personally.
 
Later, after receiving documents from Yong, Son’s team learned Yang had also been seeing another man during the time in question. They filed a police complaint against Yang on May 7, citing extortion.
 
The Gangnam Police Precinct apprehended Yang and Yong on May 14. The following day, authorities sought arrest warrants, which the Seoul Central District Court granted on May 17, citing concerns about evidence destruction and flight risk.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY HYEON YE-SEUL [[email protected]]
tags Son Heung-min

