Son Heung-min's father, brother suspended from coaching activities after child abuse convictions
Published: 21 May. 2025, 09:49
Star footballer Son Heung-min's father and older brother have received suspensions barring them from participating in games after being convicted of child abuse against youth football trainees.
Son Woong-jung, director of the SON Football Academy and father of Son Heung-min, has been handed a three-month suspension by a regional football association following his conviction for child abuse involving youth players, Yonhap News Agency reported Wednesday.
Under the suspension, Son Woong-jung cannot participate in any games hosted by the Korea Sports Council or its affiliates.
The Gangwon Special Self-Governing Province Football Association’s Sports Fairness Committee issued the ban as a follow-up measure based on findings from the Center for Sports Ethics under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.
Alongside Son Woong-jung, a coach from the academy also received a three-month suspension.
Son Heung-yun, the elder brother of Son Heung-min and head coach at the academy, was issued a six-month ban. The committee acknowledged his violent conduct but stated the incident appeared to be an “impulsive act with exceptional mitigating circumstances.”
Attorney Ryu Jae-yul, representing the victim, filed for a reassessment of the case, saying, “The abuse happened multiple times, so it cannot be seen as merely impulsive.”
Son Woong-jung and the two others have also appealed the disciplinary actions.
Normally, disciplinary effects are suspended during the appeal review period. In cases involving violence or human rights violations, however, the suspensions remain in effect.
The trio is therefore barred from participating in all events organized by the Korea Sports Council and its affiliates while the review is underway.
In February, the Center for Sports Ethics concluded an investigation into reports of abuse at the SON Football Academy. It confirmed acts of violence committed by the three individuals and requested the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism order the Korea Sports Council to take disciplinary action.
Last October, the Chuncheon District Court issued summary judgments against the three, fining each 3 million won ($2,150) and ordering them to complete 40 hours of child abuse treatment programs for violating the Child Welfare Act.
During a training camp in Okinawa, Japan, in March last year, Son Heung-yun struck a youth player’s thigh with a corner flagpole, causing injuries that required two weeks of treatment, according to the victim's representatives.
The attack followed after the player lost a game. Son Heung-yun ordered the child to run from the goalpost to the center line in 20 seconds. When the player failed, the child was made to lie, face down and was hit with the pole.
Son Woong-jung reportedly verbally abused the player during basic drills at the same camp. The third coach, not part of the Son family, allegedly struck the player multiple times on the buttocks and calves at the academy’s dormitory and also pulled their sideburns and hit the child on the head.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JEONG HYE-JEONG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
