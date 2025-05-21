Appellate court set to rule on Korea's 'big tobacco' case over cancer coverage

Expectations shifting about family roles and caregiving in Korea, survey reveals

Seoul metro to begin operating 30 minutes earlier from from August

Student schedule upended after man's body discovered in schoolyard

Related Stories

What should be the goal of our education? (KOR)

What should be the goal of our education?

The downfall of our classroom

Restore teachers’ authority urgently

Restore teachers’ authority urgently (KOR)