Suspect arrested for allegedly killing 2, seriously injuring 2 others in Siheung

The suspect in the murder of two people and stabbing of two others was placed under formal arrest Wednesday.The Ansan branch of the Suwon District Court issued an arrest warrant for Cha Cheol-nam, a Chinese national of Korean ethnicity, on charges of murder and attempted murder.Cha, 56, is accused of killing two brothers of the same Chinese-Korean background in Siheung, just southwest of Seoul, on Saturday before stabbing a convenience store owner and his landlord in separate incidents on Monday.The store owner and landlord are reportedly undergoing treatment in an intensive care unit."There is concern he will flee and destroy evidence," the court said in issuing the warrant.Cha was apprehended by police Monday evening and claimed he killed the brothers for not repaying him a loan of 30 million won ($21,500).Yonhap